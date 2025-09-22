Smithsonian to Bring US Artisans to Almaty Festival Under New Cultural Exchange Program

ASTANA – The Smithsonian Institution is preparing several cultural exchange initiatives with Kazakhstan, including the participation of U.S. artisans in an international crafts festival in Almaty next month, as part of the newly established Kazakhstan Cultural Heritage Fund.

At a Sept. 21 meeting with representatives of the Smithsonian Institution in New York, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to Halle Butvin, director of Special Projects at the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage, for her efforts in promoting Kazakh culture in the United States.

He noted that the Cultural Heritage Fund contributes to advancing national culture and art while supporting joint research projects on the history, traditions, and spiritual life of the Kazakh people. Tokayev emphasized that cultural diplomacy will play an important role in deepening U.S.–Kazakhstan relations.

The Smithsonian’s upcoming programs also include exhibitions, performances by Kazakh musicians and artists, and professional training exchanges for museum specialists in cooperation with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art, reported Kazinform.

Butvin stressed that these initiatives remain under development and are expected to take one to two years to implement. She underlined the importance of attracting sufficient funding to realize their full potential.

The Smithsonian Institution is the world’s largest cultural, educational, and research complex, comprising 21 museums and galleries, 14 research and educational centers, libraries, and the National Zoo.