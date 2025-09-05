News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakh-Chinese Ties, Astana Finance Days, Dimash Qudaibergen’s New Project and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest covers the Kazakh-Chinese partnership, Dimash Qudaibergen’s new music project, Astana Finance Days and more.

Strong Kazakh-Sino ties key to successful cooperation

China Daily, a leading English-language Chinese newspaper, published an article by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Aug. 30.

In his article, President Tokayev emphasizes that Kazakhstan-China relations are “deeply rooted in centuries of neighborly ties, consistently marked by mutual trust, support, and understanding.” He highlights that today this enduring friendship has evolved into “a model of strategic partnership and interstate cooperation.”

The article is dedicated to the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China, as well as to enhancing the potential of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

From the Silk Road to the Belt and Road: The China–Kazakhstan example of partnership

EU Reporter published an article on Sept. 3 highlighting the deepening strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China, emphasizing their strong economic, political, and cultural ties, as well as the role of key initiatives like the Belt and Road and the SCO in fostering regional cooperation and development. It underscores Kazakhstan’s pivotal role as a transit hub and energy partner for China.

“Relations between China and Kazakhstan can truly be called strategic. Kazakhstan is an essential passage for China to the CIS countries, the gateway of the Chinese Silk Road, and the main transport corridor linking Europe. Kazakhstan will continue to play a central role in the economic strategy of China,” reads the article.

China willing to bring relations with Kazakhstan to higher level: Vice Premier

China is willing to work with Kazakhstan to advance the China-Kazakhstan permanent comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level and inject more stability and certainty into global peace and development, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said on Sept. 2, according to China’s State Council.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the eighth meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Entrepreneurs Committee.

He stressed that China and Kazakhstan should identify more converging interests, actively explore new cooperation models, and jointly build a China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future that is more substantive and dynamic.

Ding called for further alignment of development strategies,enhanced connectivity, deeper trade and investment cooperation, and stronger people-to-people exchanges.

Xi says China, Kazakhstan reliable partners for each other

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Aug. 30 that China and Kazakhstan are trustworthy and reliable strategic partners for each other, calling on the two countries to consolidate and expand their all-round cooperation, China Daily reported.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who was in China to attend the SCO Summit and commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

“No matter how the international situation may change, the two countries should unswervingly stick to the policy of good neighborliness,” Xi said.

He added that the two neighbors should align their development strategies to discover more converging interests and growth points for cooperation, strengthen the SCO through multilateral collaboration, and work to make the international order more just and reasonable.

Kazakhstan launches crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard

Eurasian Bank, one of Kazakhstan’s commercial banking institutions, has launched the Central Asian nation’s first cryptocurrency cards in pilot mode. The release was announced during the Astana Finance Days forum, Crypto Rank reported on Sept. 5 citing local media.

The cards have been developed together with Mastercard and the crypto exchange Intebix, with the support of the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK), the business news portal Inbusiness.kz noted in a post on Thursday.

A limited number of cards have been issued at this point to test the product in real conditions. They are currently used to pay for goods and services through Mastercard and Apple Pay terminals.

The crypto cards allow holders to make purchases using tether (USDT) and other stablecoins. The transaction fee is just 1%, the website detailed.

I am a victim of nuclear testing. I have never been more afraid

Al Jazeera published an article on Aug. 29 by Karipbek Kuyukov, a global advocate for worldwide nuclear disarmament and a Goodwill Ambassador of Kazakhstan, on the current nuclear danger and how to reduce it. The article outlines the role of Kazakhstan in nuclear non-proliferation, noting that the country has been a leading proponent of nuclear disarmament.

“That is why it was Kazakhstan’s initiative at the United Nations that led to the proclamation of August 29, the date on which the Semipalatinsk test site was officially closed, as the International Day against Nuclear Tests.”

The article concludes that the vision of a world free of nuclear weapons is not naive, and it is not impossible. Kazakhstan showed what is possible when it closed the Semipalatinsk test site and renounced its nuclear arsenal. “If a nation that endured hundreds of nuclear tests could choose a nuclear-weapon-free path, others can too,” Kuyukov writes.

Kazakhstan reports significant surge in shipments via Middle Corridor

Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev announced at Astana Finance Day 2025 that the volume of cargo transported via the Trans-Caspian Corridor has increased sixfold over five years, from 800,000 tons in 2020 to 4.5 million tons in 2024, with plans to reach 10 million tons annually, Trend reported on Sept. 4.

Kazakhstan to host filming of international music show led by Dimash Qudaibergen

Kazakhstan will serve as the backdrop for a new international music project produced in collaboration with Chinese media giant Hunan TV. Dimash Kudaibergen, Kazakhstan’s most internationally recognized vocalist, will take on the role of executive producer for the first time in his career, The Times of Central Asia reported on Sept. 3.

Filming is scheduled for Sept. 8 – 29 in several cities across Kazakhstan, including Turkistan, Almaty, Aktau and Astana. The project will bring together vocalists from various countries to showcase their talents while exploring the country’s landscapes and cultural heritage.

Fans responded enthusiastically on social media. “How proud I am of you! You always try to put Kazakhstan on the map. We will be here to support you,” one follower wrote. Another added, “A new chapter, a new role, interesting work, and great responsibility. This is a wonderful reason to be proud and recognize your talent.”