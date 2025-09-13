Natural Gas Production Soars 9.2% in 7 months

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s natural gas production grew by 9.2% in seven months, according to the Kazakh Energy Ministry.

The ministry reports steady growth in natural gas production. In the first seven months of 2025, the country produced 17.3 billion cubic meters of gas, an increase of 1.46 billion cubic meters, or 9.2%, compared to the same period last year.

“According to preliminary data from the Bureau of National Statistics, the positive trend continues: production volumes reached 111.1% compared to the same period last year,” said the ministry in its Sept. 12 statement.

It also points to the fact that the observed increase in gas prices for consumers is not linked to production volumes.

“It is a planned and controlled stage of the reform aimed at transitioning to market-based pricing mechanisms,” said the ministry.

Officials explain this measure is necessary to ensure the long-term stability of the industry, attract investment in the development of new fields, and prevent the risk of shortages in the future. According to the ministry, the tariff change is a balanced decision that will help ensure uninterrupted gas supplies to all consumers in the country in the long term.