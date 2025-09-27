Kazakhstan’s National Parks Draw 2 Million Visitors in Seven Months 

ASTANA – Nearly two million tourists visited Kazakhstan’s national parks in the first seven months of 2025, reported the Kazakh Tourism national company, a clear sign of a greater appreciation for the outdoors and for conserving natural landscapes.

The top five parks are located in Kazakhstan’s Akmola, Almaty and Pavlodar regions.

The leader in terms of visitor numbers is the Burabai State National Nature Park, which welcomed over 600,000 people between January and July this year. The park is situated in the Akmola Region and is often referred to as the Switzerland of Kazakhstan due to its unique combination of pine forests, rocks, and lakes. Burabaiy is popular among family tourists, outdoor enthusiasts, and wellness tourism enthusiasts.

Recently, a new gamified eco-trail was unveiled along the slopes of Bolektau in Burabay park, offering a safer and more playful hiking experience.

The second most popular destination is the Ile-Alatau National Park, whose natural landscapes and proximity to Almaty attracted over 500,000 tourists. The area is rich in biodiversity and features numerous mountain trails, making it a popular destination for ecotourism.

Kolsai Lakes National Park in the Almaty Region became the third most-visited park, with over 350,000 tourists visiting during the seven months. The picturesque mountain lakes of Kolsai and Kaindy are the hallmark of the area.

The Charyn National Park earned fourth place among the five most visited national parks in Kazakhstan. It is located in the Almaty Region and is known for its eponymous canyon, a unique natural monument. Lovers of photo tours, jeep tours, and ethno-expeditions actively visit it.

The close proximity of those three parks to Almaty makes it easy to explore all of them within a single trip, even over the course of just one week.

The fifth most visited park is Bayanaul National Park, located in the Pavlodar Region. It is distinguished by its mild climate, mountainous landscapes, and clean lakes.