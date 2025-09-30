Kazakhstan Launches First Women’s Venture Fund During AI Week 2025

ASTANA – Women in Tech Kazakhstan announced the launch of the country’s first Women’s Venture Fund on Sept. 29. The fund will provide women entrepreneurs with access to capital, mentorship, and international opportunities – and will be open for anyone to invest, regardless of ticket size.

The announcement was one of the highlights of AI Week 2025, held from Sept. 26 to Oct. 4 within the Digital Bridge forum. The week-long program is transforming Astana into a hub of artificial intelligence, digital innovation, and entrepreneurship, reported The Tech on Sept. 26.

On Sept. 30, the Google Firebase Studio Championship will gather Central Asia’s top developers for final pitches of 10 projects built with Firebase Studio and the Gemini API. The program features expert talks, a jury of regional tech leaders and Google employees, and an awards ceremony. Winners will receive cash prizes, GCP vouchers, and educational resources, while finalists gain certificates and Google credits worth up to $1,000.

On Oct. 1, Astana Hub will officially open the third cohort of its flagship AI’preneurs accelerator, designed to nurture a new generation of AI startups. The program will feature success stories from earlier cohorts and motivational talks from industry leaders.

On Oct. 2, the spotlight will shift to Web3 with a session led by Solana Foundation President Lily Liu and legendary footballer Sol Campbell, bringing together international blockchain experts, local IT entrepreneurs, and traditional businesses for dialogue and partnership.

On Oct. 3, the program will expand into regional cooperation and cross-sector innovation, with thematic sessions and networking events linking global tech experts with Central Asian entrepreneurs.

AI Week will conclude on Oct. 4 with a networking event hosted by the TON CIS Hub, focused on building the TON blockchain ecosystem in the CIS. Participants will engage with ecosystem developers, learn about project opportunities, and share launch experiences with industry peers.