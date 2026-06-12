Kazakh Titanium Accounts for 20% of Global Aerospace Market, Officials Say

ASTANA — Kazakh titanium accounts for approximately 20% of the global aerospace market, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said during a meeting with Sylvain Geler, chairman of the board of directors of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium and Magnesium Plant (UKTMP) on June 11, as the government reviewed the company’s expansion plans and role in strengthening Kazakhstan’s position in global supply chains.

The meeting focused on the sustainable development of the enterprise, implementation of investment projects and measures to maintain the competitiveness of Kazakhstan’s titanium industry in international markets.

UKTMP is one of the world’s largest vertically integrated titanium producers, operating a full production cycle from raw material processing to finished titanium products. The company’s titanium is used in aerospace, petrochemical, nuclear, medical and shipbuilding industries.

According to information presented during the meeting, the company sold approximately 12,000 tons of titanium products in 2025, generating nearly 87 billion tenge (US$179 million) in revenue. Production of titanium ingots and alloys is expected to increase by 7% this year. The enterprise supplies titanium products to some of the world’s leading industrial and aerospace manufacturers, including Boeing, Airbus, Safran, Rolls-Royce, TIMET, Howmet Aerospace, Dynamet, PCC and POSCO.

Participants also reviewed UKTMP’s investment program through 2033, which includes 25 projects worth 255.5 billion tenge (US$525 million). Among the largest initiatives is the construction of a new sponge titanium production facility, which is expected to increase the plant’s annual production capacity by 10,000 tons.

The investment program also provides for modernization of gas-cleaning equipment, implementation of an integrated Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and the launch of artificial intelligence and analytics platforms designed to improve production monitoring, energy management, process control and industrial safety. The projects are expected to reduce production costs, improve energy efficiency and expand manufacturing capacity.