Kazakhstan, Democratic Republic of Congo Strengthen Partnership Through Historic Visit

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation during the first state visit of President Félix Tshisekedi to Astana on Sept. 10. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described the historic visit as a new chapter in relations between Central Asia and Africa, laying the foundation for a broad-based and mutually beneficial partnership.

During talks held in both narrow and expanded formats, President Tokayev welcomed his counterpart and emphasized the importance of the visit, underscoring Kazakhstan’s interest in advancing cooperation with the DRC across key sectors. He highlighted the DRC’s significant population of over 110 million, its vast human and natural resources, and its growing influence in international and regional affairs, reported Akorda.

“Kazakhstan is interested in deepening cooperation with the DRC in various areas. There are all the prerequisites for giving it a new impetus. We are united by a high level of political will, significant trade and economic potential, as well as common goals in the cultural and humanitarian sphere,” Tokayev said.

President Tokayev noted that the two countries share common values of sovereignty, peace, and dialogue, stressing that trade and economic cooperation should become central in the bilateral agenda. He underlined the DRC’s critical role in global supply chains, with the country accounting for 76% of world cobalt production, 14% of copper, and significant shares of other strategic minerals essential for high-tech industries. He also praised the successful operations of Kazakhstan’s Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) in the Congolese mining sector, supported by the DRC government.

For his part, President Tshisekedi expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and highlighted the importance of strengthening ties not only between the two countries but also between Africa and Central Asia more broadly. He praised Kazakhstan’s commitment to global peace, including its historic decision to renounce nuclear weapons, calling it a source of inspiration.

“DRC will never forget the support of the international community, including Kazakhstan, during its most difficult moments. Thanks to Kazakhstan’s active role within the UN, our people felt your solidarity. We sincerely thank you for this,” said Tshisekedi.

Both officials expressed confidence that the agreements reached and documents signed during the visit will give fresh momentum to cooperation in trade, transport, mining, agriculture, IT, and digitalization, while reinforcing the shared aspiration to build a strong and future-oriented partnership.

Following the talks, Presidents Tokayev and Tshisekedi adopted a joint statement. Members of both delegations also signed interagency agreements on diplomatic consultations and cooperation in mining and geology.

President Tokayev awarded Tshisekedi the Order of Dostyk (Friendship) of the first degree for his contribution to strengthening bilateral ties, fostering friendship, and promoting international and regional stability.