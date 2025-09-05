Kazakhstan Boosts Cargo Capacity on Transcaspian Corridor Sixfold

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s role as a regional transport hub continues to strengthen as cargo shipments along the Transcaspian International Transport Route (TITR) have increased sixfold over the past five years, rising from 800,000 tonnes in 2020 to 4.5 million tonnes in 2024. The figures were announced on Sept. 4 by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev during the Astana Finance Day 2025 forum.

Bozumbayev highlighted that the Transcaspian corridor has become a strategic artery for Kazakhstan and the broader region, providing critical links between Asia and Europe. According to him, the government aims to further expand annual freight capacity to 10 million tonnes, making TITR a key driver of trade diversification and regional economic integration, reported Kazinform news agency.

The Deputy Prime Minister underscored that the corridor’s success reflects Kazakhstan’s growing competitiveness in global logistics and the government’s commitment to modernizing its infrastructure. In July 2024, the government approved the National Infrastructure Plan until 2029, designed to upgrade essential life-support systems, enhance connectivity and stimulate sustainable economic growth.

As part of these efforts, Kazakhstan is also implementing the National Program for the Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sector, adopted in December 2024. The program seeks to reduce infrastructure wear to 40% by attracting 6.8 trillion tenge (approximately US$12.6 billion) in investments. These funds will be directed toward the renovation of 86,000 kilometers of utility networks, improving reliability and minimizing service disruptions.

“In addition, we are implementing a plan to commission at least 26 gigawatts of new generation capacity by 2035. This will be achieved through increasing the share of renewable energy, developing flexible gas-fired generation, expanding hydropower resources and modernizing conventional carbon-based capacities,” Bozumbayev said.

Bozumbayev emphasized that these measures will improve Kazakhstan’s energy security and enhance the efficiency of its transport infrastructure.