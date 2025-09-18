Kazakh Flour Supplied to US Market

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has begun supplying flour to the United States, with the first 50 tons of wheat flour under the Eurasian Legacy brand shipped to New York. The project is implemented under a new strategy to promote national products in the U.S. market.

With the support of QazTrade, the export development operator under the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, monthly shipments are expected to exceed 100 tons. The flour is already available on Amazon and Walmart, as well as in several bakeries in the U.S., retailing at $14.50 for a 1.36-kilogram package. The packaging specifies Product of Kazakhstan, contributing to recognition of the Made in Kazakhstan brand and strengthening the country’s image as a supplier of high-quality and environmentally friendly products.

Negotiations are underway to expand supplies to restaurants, coffee shops, and regional food chains, with further plans to enter major U.S. retailers such as Costco, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe’s, reported QazTrade on Sept. 16.

QazTrade CEO Aitmuhammed Aldazharov noted that exports to the United States are not limited to flour. Products such as buckwheat, granola, talkan (coarse flour from roasted barley or wheat), chocolate, and cocoa have also been introduced to the market, with partners in New York, Chicago, and Washington assessing their quality.

“The opening of QazTrade’s partner office in Washington, D.C., in July enabled direct access to distributors and retailers. Organizing a business mission for Kazakh producers to U.S. cities is the next step,” he said.