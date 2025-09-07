IOM Kazakhstan Launches Campaign to Promote Safe Labor Migration

ASTANA — The International Organization for Migration (IOM), in partnership with Workforce Development Center and Kazpost, has launched the Ashyq Álem (Open World in Kazakh) campaign to help migrant workers from Kazakhstan and Central Asia prepare for safe and informed employment abroad. Running from Sept. 4 to Jan. 31, 2026, the initiative focuses on financial literacy, pre-departure training, and access to reliable information.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, some 140,521 Kazakh citizens went abroad for work in 2024, compared to 191,000 in 2023. Main destinations include Russia, Korea, Turkiye, the UK, Qatar, and the UAE. In 2020, the number of Central Asian migrant workers reached 7.8 million, according to the IOM.

“Our goal is to equip migrants with knowledge and resources that help them feel confident and protected throughout the migration process,” said Serhan Aktoprak, chief of mission of IOM in Kazakhstan.

Educational materials in Kazakh and Russian – posters, videos, online courses, and media publications – will be distributed, with key messages promoted on social media. The results will be shared with government agencies and partners for scaling.

The campaign also provides information on rights, services, and protection mechanisms through government platforms (skills.enbek.kz, migration.enbek.kz) and at Labor Mobility and Career Growth Centers. It is part of IOM’s regional project dubbed Labor Migration Program – Central Asia, Phase 1, funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

The IOM, established in 1951, is the leading intergovernmental organization in the field of migration and has been part of the UN system since 2016. As of 2025, it has 175 member states and operates in more than 100 countries. Kazakhstan joined IOM in 2002. The IOM Office in Kazakhstan coordinates migration and projects across Central Asia.