Harry Potter Train to Take Passengers on Magical Journey from Astana

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Passenger Transportation company announced the launch of the Potter Train, a new cultural and entertainment show that will debut on Oct. 5. For the first time in Kazakhstan, children and their parents will be able to experience a theatrical program performed aboard a commuter train.

During the journey, passengers will enjoy a live show featuring actors dressed as characters from the Harry Potter universe. The interactive program will allow both children and adults to experience the atmosphere of a magical adventure, with each young passenger receiving a souvenir magic wand, reported the company’s press service on Sept. 23.

The two-hour performance will take place on a train of four new carriages traveling the Astana-1 – Tastak – Astana-1 route, around 60 kilometers from the capital. The next departures are scheduled for Oct. 5 and Oct. 12 at 11:25 a.m. local time.

Tickets and detailed information are available through the pre-booking system on Instagram: @poezd_potter_kz.