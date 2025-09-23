CICA Ministers Convene in New York to Establish Finance Summit, Women’s Council

ASTANA – An informal meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) will take place in New York on Sept. 25, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly’s 80th session, the CICA press service reported. Azerbaijan will chair the session.

Foreign ministers of the CICA member states are expected to reaffirm their commitment to the organization’s transformation and adopt decisions of long-term institutional significance.

High on the agenda is the proposed creation of two new advisory bodies, the CICA Finance Summit and the CICA Women’s Council, intended to broaden dialogue and cooperation within the forum. Ministers may also consider draft statements on key thematic issues.

The council will review progress on confidence-building measures and other ongoing initiatives, and examine the drafting of the CICA Charter, envisioned as the organization’s constitutional foundation. The discussions will guide CICA’s activities for the coming year and preparations for the next CICA Summit, scheduled for next year in Azerbaijan.