Bibisara Assaubayeva Wins Bronze at FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss in Samarkand

ASTANA – Twenty-one-year-old grandmaster Bibisara Assaubayeva has triumphantly completed the prestigious FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss in Samarkand, claiming third place and securing her place in the history of world chess.

Assaubayeva scored 7 1⁄2 points out of 11, drawing her final game against Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine, 2535). She received $25,000 in prize money. The tournament was won by Vaishali Rameshbabu (India, 8 points), with Kateryna Lagno (FIDE, 8 points) in second place, reported the Kazakhstan Chess Federation’s press service on Sept. 16.

The result strengthens Assaubayeva’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 Candidates Tournament via the FIDE Women’s Events 2024–2025 rating cycle.

Other Kazakh players also achieved notable results: Meruert Kamalidenova finished in the top 23 with $3,000 in prize money, Elnaz Kaliakhmet fulfilled the woman grandmaster norm at age 14, and Kseniya Balabaeva secured a final-round victory.