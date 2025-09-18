Bibisara Assaubayeva Wins Bronze at FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss in Samarkand

By Dana Omirgazy in Sports on 18 September 2025

ASTANA – Twenty-one-year-old grandmaster Bibisara Assaubayeva has triumphantly completed the prestigious FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss in Samarkand, claiming third place and securing her place in the history of world chess.

Grandmaster Bibisara Assaubayeva, 21, secured third place at the FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss 2025 in Samarkand. Photo credit: Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

Assaubayeva scored 7 1⁄2 points out of 11, drawing her final game against Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine, 2535). She received $25,000 in prize money. The tournament was won by Vaishali Rameshbabu (India, 8 points), with Kateryna Lagno (FIDE, 8 points) in second place, reported the Kazakhstan Chess Federation’s press service on Sept. 16.

The result strengthens Assaubayeva’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 Candidates Tournament via the FIDE Women’s Events 2024–2025 rating cycle.

Other Kazakh players also achieved notable results: Meruert Kamalidenova finished in the top 23 with $3,000 in prize money, Elnaz Kaliakhmet fulfilled the woman grandmaster norm at age 14, and Kseniya Balabaeva secured a final-round victory.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »