Astana Hosts International Conference on Youth Employment and Skills Development

ASTANA – More than 100 experts from Central Asia and the European Union gathered in the Kazakh capital on Sept. 24–26 for the International Conference on Youth Employment and Skills Development.

The event was organized by the European Training Foundation (ETF) and Kazakh Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, under the patronage of the European Union.

The conference, held in the framework of Kazakhstan’s Year of Vocational Professions, focuses on the transition from school to work and expanding youth employment opportunities, reported the ETF press service on Sept. 23.

It is part of the EU-funded €10 million (US$11.7 million) DARYA program (Dialogue and Action for Resourceful Youth in Central Asia, 2022–2027), the EU’s first regional project dedicated to education, youth employment, and inclusive skills development in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

“Supporting young people in their transition from school to work is one of the most pressing challenges for Central Asian countries. … Within the DARYA project, youth are at the center: we work to strengthen skills development, create inclusive opportunities, and build stronger links between education and the economy,” said Cristina Mereuta, acting head of the ETF Knowledge Hub for Skills and Jobs Unit.

EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aleška Simkić stressed that initiatives such as DARYA strengthen links between education and labor markets, ensuring young people can seize future opportunities.

“This conference is a clear demonstration of our shared commitment: by working together, exchanging experiences, and building mutual trust, we are laying the foundations for a partnership that is not only beneficial to Central Asia but also strengthens the ties between our regions in a spirit of long-term cooperation,” she said.

The conference also highlights innovative approaches to labor market monitoring, digital tools, career guidance, and workplace learning.

“Such approaches will help build a sustainable employment ecosystem and increase the competitiveness of young people,” said Alua Talğarqyzy, deputy director of the Department for Analysis and Development of Methodological Support.