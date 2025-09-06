Annual State-of-the-Nation Address to Be Broadcast Live

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver his annual state-of-the-nation address on Sept. 8 during a joint session of the parliament’s chambers, reported the Akorda press service.

The event will be attended by members of the senate and mazhilis (lower chamber), heads of central government bodies, members of the national kurultai (congress), as well as representatives of the public and labor collectives.

The address will be broadcast live at 11 a.m. on national television channels and on Akorda’s official social media pages.

The address is an annual speech delivered to the people of Kazakhstan, typically outlining the government’s priorities, policies, and strategies for the coming year. It serves as a roadmap for the country’s development and provides guidance on key economic, social, and political issues.