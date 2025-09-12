Air Astana to Relocate Domestic Flight Check-in to Terminal 2 at Almaty Airport 

ASTANA — Air Astana announced that, starting from Sept. 15, check-in for domestic flights at Almaty Airport will be temporarily carried out in the International Departures Terminal T2, due to the renovation of Terminal 1.

Passengers are kindly requested to go directly to Terminal 2 for check-in and baggage drop-off.

“Please note that check-in for domestic flights opens 3 hours before departure and closes 1 hour before departure. After completing check-in, passengers will need to proceed through the internal corridor to Terminal 1 for security screening and boarding,” reads the company’s statement released on Sept. 11.

To save time, the airline recommends using online check-in on the Air Astana website, mobile app, or the self-service kiosks in Terminal 2. Online check-in for domestic flights opens 36 hours before departure and closes 40 minutes before departure.

Air Astana apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks passengers for their understanding.