UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA — The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres will visit Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Aug. 3 as part of his ongoing engagement in Central Asia.



According to the UN’s communications office in Kazakhstan, Guterres will meet with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as other senior government officials and UN staff members.

A key highlight of the visit will be the signing of an agreement on establishing the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. The agreement will be signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu and UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua.

The initiative reflects Kazakhstan’s growing role in promoting regional dialogue and sustainable policy frameworks across Central Asia and Afghanistan. The center is expected to serve as a hub for coordinating efforts on economic, social, and environmental development priorities in the region.

During the visit, Guterres is also expected to emphasize the need for renewed multilateral cooperation in addressing regional and global challenges, including the climate crisis, digital transformation, and inclusive development.

This marks Guterres’s third visit to Kazakhstan as Secretary-General.

In 2024, the UN delivered over $37 million in development support to Kazakhstan, partnering with national institutions, civil society, and international stakeholders. Areas of cooperation included inclusive economic growth, healthcare, education, human rights, environmental sustainability, and gender equality.