Tokayev Reaffirms Support for Peaceful Resolution in Ukraine During Call with Zelenskyy

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed the Kazakh people’s deep respect for the Ukrainian nation, its history, culture, and language, and underscored Kazakhstan’s steadfast commitment to achieving a lasting peace based on the principles of international law during an Aug. 10 telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The presidents discussed prospects for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Tokayev recalled that Astana has consistently advocated for a jointly developed, fair peace formula, firmly supporting adherence to the UN Charter, the inviolability of the borders of sovereign states, and the territorial integrity of sovereign states.

In his view, given the current highly complex situation, it is essential to approach the resolution of the conflict with balance and reason, ensuring the preservation and protection of Ukraine’s statehood. He stressed that all parties should be guided by the wisdom that “a bad peace is better than a good war,” reported Akorda.

President Tokayev acknowledged the complexity of territorial disputes, calling them one of the most difficult challenges in international relations and often a barrier to achieving not only peace agreements but even ceasefires. However, he emphasized that the main priority now is to preserve Ukraine’s statehood, supported by steadfast international security guarantees.

The officials also noted Kazakhstan’s readiness to continue active cooperation with Ukraine across various areas of mutual interest.