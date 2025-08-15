President Recognizes Teacher’s Role in Building Kazakhstan’s Future

ASTANA – At the August Conference of Teachers on Aug. 15, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed that educators hold a central role in shaping the nation’s future. He emphasized that raising the prestige of the teaching profession, ensuring equal access to quality education, and embracing digital transformation are vital to forming a highly moral, competent, and socially responsible generation.

This year’s event is dedicated to the theme Bilim Keleshegi: Adal Azamat, Kasibi Maman (The future of education: an honest citizen, a professional specialist in Kazakh). Around 1,500 people are participating, with more than 3,000 representatives of the education sector joining 25 panel sections, reported Akorda.

According to the Ministry of Education, the conference aims to determine the present and future of the education system, focusing on forming highly moral, professionally competent, and socially responsible citizens. A resolution on raising the status of teachers will be adopted at the conclusion.

Teachers as a pillar of national development

In his speech, President Tokayev called teachers “a key figure in building the future of the country” and thanked them for their national contribution. Over the past four years, teachers’ salaries have doubled, more than 500,000 educators receive bonuses, and administrative burdens have been reduced.

Since 2019, the education budget has tripled, and 1,200 schools have been commissioned. The Keleshek Mektepteri (Schools of the Future in Kazakh) project envisions 217 new schools, with 128 already built. Over 4,000 rural schools have been modernized to ensure equal opportunities for all children, regardless of location.

More than 13,000 grants for pedagogical specialties were allocated this year, with stipends for student teachers doubled over five years. The number of Altyn Belgi (Gold sign in Kazakh) graduates choosing teaching has exceeded 2,000, indicating growing prestige in the profession.

From this academic year, the unified Adal Azamat (Honest citizen in Kazakh) program will operate in all general education institutions, promoting patriotism, responsibility, and work ethic. Tokayev stressed that family, school, and state must work together to raise responsible citizens.

The President emphasized safeguarding children from social vices, preventing bullying, and promoting discipline. Anti-bullying programs, QR codes for psychological support, and strict penalties for violence against minors have been introduced. Teachers play a central role in fostering critical thinking to protect youth from harmful online influences.

Digital transformation and artificial intelligence

Over 95% of schools have high-speed internet, with full coverage targeted. Digital platforms, electronic textbooks, and AI education from an early age are priorities. Teachers, Tokayev said, must master both their subject and modern technologies.

Tokayev proposed amending the law on the Status of a Teacher to strengthen legal protections and prevent misuse of teachers’ time. He called for fair treatment in incidents beyond educators’ control.

Tokayev: teachers shape the nation’s future

The conference includes the PAIR TALKS expert dialogue format on early childhood education, digital skills, labor market readiness, and child safety. The formal program will conclude with awards to leading educators, including the honorary title Kazakhstan Teacher of the Year, and a concert by Kazakhstan’s artists.

Tokayev reaffirmed that a teacher is “not just a profession, but a great mission” and expressed confidence in their role in shaping a fair, advanced, clean, safe, and strong Kazakhstan.