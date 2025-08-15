North Kazakhstan Hosts International Events to Promote Cultural Heritage and Tourism

ASTANA – In line with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instruction to develop tourism as a key driver of the economy and strengthen national identity, the North Kazakhstan region hosted a series of major international events from Aug. 11 to 17, focusing on history, culture, education, and youth policy.

International focus on Botai heritage

Deputy Prime Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, along with representatives of national ministries and the International Fund for Turkic Culture and Heritage, visited the region, meeting scientists, artists, and archaeologists from over a dozen countries, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Aug. 14.

“Historical monuments are the priceless heritage of Kazakhstan and the Turkic world. Botai is the key to understanding the early history of mankind and the domestication of the horse,” Kosherbayev said.

The third International Symposium of Artists titled Botai – Uly Dala Madenieti (Botai – the great steppe culture in Kazakh) was the central event, highlighting the 40th anniversary of famous archaeologist Viktor Zaibert’s discovery of the first evidence of horse domestication. The program also included the international seminar dubbed Botai – the foundations of the Turkic world and an artist plein air in the Imantau-Shalkar resort area.

Opening of Magzhan Ortalygy in Petropavl

A key highlight of the week was the opening of Magzhan Ortalygy, Kazakhstan’s first scientific and cultural hub dedicated to poet, philosopher, and educator Magzhan Zhumabayev. Located in a restored 19th-century architectural monument, the center houses a recreated study of the poet, a library, conference hall, archival research office, and a creative platform.

“The opening of the center dedicated to Magzhan Zhumabayev is a significant event for the entire country. His legacy continues to inspire patriotism, love for the Motherland, and responsibility for its future,” said Kosherbayev.

The center also features a modern park with an art composition named Magzhan, created with the support of local entrepreneurs and a Turkish philanthropist.

Officials, cultural figures, and scientists stressed that these initiatives contribute to preserving Kazakhstan’s historical and cultural heritage, developing tourism, and enhancing the country’s role in the international cultural arena.