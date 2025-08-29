News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakh-Jordanian Ties, Kairat FC Historic Victory, and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest highlights Kazakh-Jordanian cooperation, Kairat FC’s win over Celtic, oil exports, and more.

King of Jordan, Kazakhstan’s President attend closing session of Kazakhstan-Jordan Business Forum

His Majesty King Abdullah and Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the closing session of the Kazakhstan-Jordan Business Forum in Astana on Wednesday, reported the Jordan Times on Aug. 27.

The forum explored investment opportunities and the development of economic partnerships, with the participation of around 200 representatives of companies and economic institutions from both countries, including representatives of 44 Jordanian companies operating in the fields of pharmaceuticals, fertilisers, agricultural products, and mining.

During the session, attended by HRH Prince Ghazi, His Majesty’s chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, the King noted the importance of strengthening economic cooperation between Jordan and Kazakhstan, in line with their strong diplomatic relations, according to a Royal Court statement.

King Abdullah praised the progress Kazakhstan has made over the years, under President Tokayev’s leadership.

He also emphasized that Kazakhstan is a country rich in natural resources and industrial vision, noting the opportunity to build an economic bridge between Central Asia and the Middle East, with Jordan’s strategic location and strengths in the areas of services, logistics, and innovation.

Kairat Almaty 0-0 Celtic: Kairat win 3-2 on pens

Celtic blew the chance to reach the Champions League after an ignominious defeat in a penalty shootout away to Kairat Almaty as Brendan Rodgers’ side failed to score a goal in 210 minutes, reported the BBC on Aug. 27.

Substitute Adam Idah missed the first spot-kick, and home keeper Temirlan Anarbekov capped a fine display with further saves to deny Luke McCowan and Daizen Maeda.

It sealed a 3-2 outcome on penalties to send the Kazakh side into the Champions League proper for the first time in their history.

Ambassadors of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discuss development of cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Belgium and the EU, Vagif Sadigov, held a meeting with the head of Kazakhstan’s diplomatic mission to Brussels, the EU, and NATO, Roman Vassilenko. The diplomats discussed issues related to strengthening cooperation between Baku and Astana, according to a report.az article published on Aug. 25.

The report cites Vassilenko’s social media post that the Kazakh diplomat expressed gratitude to his Azerbaijani counterpart for a warm, truly fraternal welcome and a substantive discussion.

According to Vassilenko, the meeting covered a wide range of topics, including history, the prospects for the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the situation in the South Caucasus, as well as trade and bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Interview – Egypt is one of our main partners in the Arab world: Kazakhstan’s Ambassador

In an exclusive interview with Ahram Online, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Egypt, Askar Zhenis, emphasised Egypt’s growing role as one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the Islamic and Arab world. He highlighted the depth of political, economic, and cultural ties between the two nations and outlined priorities for strengthening cooperation.

“For Kazakhstan, Egypt is a key regional player and holds significant potential as an economic and investment partner in North Africa. Since assuming my post, I have focused on engaging with major Egyptian business groups to expand economic cooperation across diverse sectors, including with companies already operating in Kazakhstan,” he said.

Minister Akkenzhenov: Kazakhstan studying possibility of using Baku-Supsa oil pipeline

Kazakhstan does not rule out the possibility of using the Baku-Supsa pipeline to export its oil if an agreement to this effect is reached with Azerbaijan, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Yerlan Akkenzhenov told report.az on Aug. 27..

“We are considering all routes [for exporting Kazakhstani oil], including Baku-Supsa. I did not say that it is commercially unattractive. But if we consider it geographically, our oil now goes through the Atyrau-Samara system, and directly through the Russian Federation to the Black Sea. That is, we deliver it in Kazakhstan and receive the same volume of oil on the Black Sea coast in Novorossiysk,” he noted.

According to him, the export of Kazakhstani oil via the Baku-Supsa pipeline with loading and unloading operations in the ports of Aktau and Baku will cost more than deliveries via the Russian route.

Japan supports smart customs rollout at Kazakh Aktau Port on strategic Middle Corridor

Japan’s support for digitizing customs at Kazakhstan’s Aktau por,t along with deeper collaboration in rare earths, nuclear energy, and medical aid, signals a strategic economic alignment along the Trans-Caspian route, reported Trend on Aug. 25.