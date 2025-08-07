New Qarmet Complex to Boost Kazakhstan’s Position on Global Metallurgy Map

ASTANA – Qarmet Corporation has announced the construction of a new casting and rolling complex (CRC) in Temirtau, representing one of the largest industrial investments. The $700 million project is expected to mark a significant milestone in the modernization of the country’s metallurgical industry and will be the first of its kind in Central Asia.

According to Jens Barth, Qarmet’s Director of Development and a veteran of global metallurgy and mining companies, the project aims to transform Kazakhstan’s position in the worldwide steel market by introducing premium steel grades previously not produced in the region.

“This is not just about upgrading production, but about redefining Kazakhstan’s role on the global metallurgy map. An opportunity to contribute directly to a country’s industrial transformation does not come often, which is why I am here to apply all my knowledge and experience,” Barth told Kazinform in an interview published on Aug. 6.

The new CRC will be built from the ground up using next-generation technologies. It will enable the production of up to 4 million tons of high-quality flat-rolled steel annually, including premium steel grades for the oil and gas, nuclear, and machinery sectors.

“Our rolling mills date back to the mid-20th century. They rely on outdated equipment, producing mostly low-carbon steel for general construction. We are limited in thickness and width, which puts us at a disadvantage globally. The new CRC will allow us to produce hot-rolled steel as thin as 0.6 millimeters, something that can currently only be achieved through cold rolling,” he said.

Unlike traditional steelmaking processes, which require reheating solidified slabs before rolling, the CRC will employ a continuous and energy-efficient approach. Molten steel will be cast directly into thin slabs at 1,100 degrees Celsius, which will then be rolled without intermediate reheating.

“This short and continuous process significantly reduces energy use, minimizes thermal loss, and results in better surface quality and dimensional accuracy,” said Barth.

Premium steel grades produced at the CRC will be utilized in critical industries, including nuclear energy, oil and gas, transportation, and infrastructure. These steels are renowned for their exceptional strength, corrosion resistance, and durability in extreme conditions.

“Premium grades are the backbone of safety and reliability in demanding sectors from pipelines and offshore platforms to reactor vessels and industrial tools,” Barth said.

Qarmet is currently collaborating with leading engineering firms, including Primetals Technologies (Austria), SMS Group (Germany), and Danieli (Italy), to finalize the configuration of the CRC. The launch of operations is planned for 2027.

“The commissioning of this complex will be a key milestone in Qarmet’s sustainable growth strategy and will affirm our commitment to achieving technological leadership in global metallurgy,” Barth said.