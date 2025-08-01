Kazakhstan Prosecutors Freeze 98,000 Drug Accounts Worth $4.2 Million

ASTANA – As of July 31, more than 98,000 drug accounts, valued at over 2.3 billion tenge (approximately US$4.2 million), have been blocked in Kazakhstan, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Financial investigations have been launched to trace illicit funds, identify key organizers, and locate citizens who provide their bank accounts for dropper transfers and other illegal transactions.

Law enforcement and government agencies have also blocked over 6,000 online drug platforms using the Cyber Surveillance information system.

This year, special prosecutors uncovered drug trafficking networks in the Mangystau and Ulytau Regions, as well as the cities of Almaty and Shymkent.

Law enforcement and special agencies shut down 111 (135) drug supply channels and liquidated 21 (11) synthetic drug labs. They identified 125 (45) illegal plant cultivation sites containing narcotic substances and seized nine (19) tons of narcotics, including 254 kilograms of synthetic drugs, along with 12 tons (105 kilograms) of precursors.

Drug and precursor smuggling cases dropped by 56% from 182 to 80.