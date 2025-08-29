Kazakhstan Marks International Day Against Nuclear Tests

ASTANA — August 29 marks the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, a date established by the United Nations General Assembly at the initiative of Kazakhstan.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commemorated the day with a message on social media, recalling that the Kazakh people suffered from the devastating consequences of nuclear weapons testing. He stressed that this tragedy must never be repeated, urging the world to strengthen peace, expand international cooperation, and pursue nuclear disarmament.

“For the sake of future generations, we must strengthen peace, develop international cooperation, make efforts to achieve nuclear disarmament and abandon nuclear testing,” Tokayev wrote on his page on X.

According to President Tokayev, peace and security remain the highest values uniting all of humanity.