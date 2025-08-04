Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic Deepen Strategic Partnership

ASTANA – President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov welcomed the pace of deepening the allied relations and strategic partnership with Kazakhstan during an Aug. 1 meeting with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, who arrived on an official visit in Cholpon-Ata.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service, Japarov also noted the traditionally high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on multilateral platforms.

Nurtleu confirmed Kazakhstan’s focus on the comprehensive strengthening and expansion of allied relations with the fraternal Kyrgyz Republic.

During talks with his counterpart, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, the two sides discussed the prospects for boosting trade and economic cooperation. Kazakhstan currently ranks among Kyrgyzstan’s top three trading partners, with trade turnover reaching $1.7 billion by the end of 2024. Both ministers agreed to increase this figure to $3 billion.

They stressed the importance of launching the Industrial Trade and Logistics Complex at the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border, scheduled for 2026. The ministers also emphasized the importance of collaboration in key sectors, including energy, transport, logistics, water relations, and agriculture.

The ministers separately noted the importance of cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Last year, Kazakhstan hosted the Days of Kyrgyz Culture, as well as other major events. This year, ahead of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic, it is planned to hold the Days of Kazakh Cinema, the third Kazakh-Kyrgyz Youth Forum, and the grand opening of the Golden Bridge of Friendship monument in Bishkek.

The visit concluded with the initialing of a resolution of the seventh meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council and a comprehensive plan of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic for 2025-2027.