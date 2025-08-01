Kazakhstan Expands Investor Services at Astana Financial Center

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Investment Committee and Kazakh Invest national company launched a joint front office at the Astana International Financial Centre’s (AIFC) Expat Centre on July 30 to enhance state support for foreign investors and streamline access to government services.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, services available at the office include visa support, guidance on investment contracts, assistance with long-term residence permits, including the “golden visa,” and consultations on state incentives and regulatory procedures. The center operates in English and follows a one-stop-shop model tailored for the needs of foreign investors and specialists.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance Kazakhstan’s investment climate by centralizing essential government services in one location, making them more accessible to international businesses. Operated by the AIFC Expat Centre, the front office brings together the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Investment Committee and the Kazakh Invest national company.

“We view the AIFC Expat Centre as an effective platform for consolidating government services aimed at supporting investors. The launch of a joint front office with Kazakh Invest will provide more convenient and efficient access to key services – from visa support to consultations on investment contracts,” said Gabidulla Ospankulov, the chair of the Investment Committee.

The initiative is expected to enhance the investor journey in Kazakhstan from initial entry to project execution and reinforce the country’s long-term commitment to a transparent and investor-friendly ecosystem.