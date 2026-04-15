Tokayev to Attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Erdoğan to Visit Kazakhstan in May

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on April 17–19, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on May 14.

The upcoming visit by Erdoğan is expected to include a meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and the signing of several bilateral agreements to expand cooperation.

These plans were announced during Tokayev’s meeting with Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz on April 15, according to the Akorda.

During the talks, Tokayev reaffirmed that Türkiye remains one of Kazakhstan’s key strategic partners, emphasizing the strong foundation of trust and cooperation between the two countries.

“There are no contradictions or disagreements between Kazakhstan and Türkiye,” he said.

Yılmaz conveyed greetings from Erdoğan and noted that the Turkish leader attaches particular importance to both his upcoming visit to Kazakhstan and his participation in the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Turkistan.

Tokayev, in turn, praised Türkiye’s role in ensuring regional stability and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation both bilaterally and within multilateral frameworks.