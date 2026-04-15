Kazakhstan’s Day of Lovers Highlights Love, Tradition and Identity

ASTANA – Kazakhstan celebrates the Day of Lovers on April 15, known as Kozy Korpesh – Bayan Sulu Day, in honor of one of the country’s most iconic love epics. The holiday, dedicated to the heroes of a 13th-14th-century lyrical poem, symbolizes love, fidelity, and respect for cultural traditions, and serves as a national alternative to Valentine’s Day.

While Feb. 14 is widely celebrated across Kazakhstan, April 15 is a newer holiday that has gained popularity, particularly among young people. Kozy Korpesh – Bayan Sulu Day is celebrated in spring, a season that holds deep cultural meaning. In Kazakh tradition, Spring is associated with renewal and reflects the connection between personal well-being and harmony with nature.

Visible celebrations, such as decorated shopping malls, special offers in flower shops and card exchanges in schools often mark Valentine’s Day. By contrast, April 15 carries a more intimate tone. It is less about public display and more about personal connection, a day that feels reserved for two people and their shared world.

This occasion brings to mind a love story that, while not widely known, left a lasting impression on me during my school years – “Ulpan” by Gabit Musrepov.

The novel tells the story of Ulpan, a woman of strong character, intelligence and generosity. As a young girl, she marries Yesenei, an influential and much older man from the Kerei-Uak clan, with an age difference of 40 years. Yet their relationship is built not on convention, but on mutual respect, understanding and a profound love.

Ulpan is portrayed as wise, articulate and courageous. Yesenei listens to her advice and gradually becomes more open and compassionate. Their relationship extends beyond personal happiness, it inspires them to improve the lives of others. Yesenei grows kinder, while Ulpan uses his experience and wisdom to support her community. Their love is unconventional, yet grounded in respect and balance. They recognize each other’s individuality and understand when to give in and when to stand firm.

The novel presents not only a love story, but also the image of a Kazakh woman, a mother, a leader and a symbol of her time. It vividly depicts 19th-century life and traditions, while presenting Ulpan as a character who defies them. Unlike many traditional heroines, she does not lose herself in marriage. Instead, she asserts her individuality – even challenging social norms, such as openly addressing her husband and other men by name.

Ulpan’s story reflects a broader image of Kazakh women, those who support and guide while maintaining their own voice. It suggests that love is defined by respect, understanding and shared growth.