Kazakhstan Climbs in Global Passport Ranking, Expands Travel Access

ALMATY – Kazakhstan has improved its standing in the global passport ranking, securing 57th place in the 2026 edition of the Henley Passport Index. According to the latest data, Kazakh citizens can now travel to 78 destinations worldwide either visa-free or with simplified entry procedures.

The index, widely regarded as a key benchmark of global mobility, is compiled using data from the International Air Transport Association and reflects the level of travel freedom enjoyed by citizens of different countries.

Once again, Singapore topped the ranking, offering its passport holders access to 192 destinations without prior visas. The second position was shared by Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates, each with access to 187 destinations.

Russia occupies 44th place with access to 113 destinations. However, Kazakhstan outperforms several countries in Central Asia, reinforcing its steady progress in international mobility.

Experts note that a country’s position in the ranking is closely tied to its visa policies, diplomatic relations, and level of global integration. Improvements in these areas can directly enhance travel opportunities for citizens and strengthen international connectivity.