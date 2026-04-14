Kazakhstan and Belarus Eye Deeper Economic Ties as Trade Surges 30%

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation, notably in the economic sphere, during a meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov on April 14.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of maintaining an active, trust-based dialogue and ensuring the effective implementation of agreements reached at the highest political level, Akorda reported.

Ryzhenkov, in turn, expressed gratitude for the reception and for Kazakhstan’s support in strengthening bilateral relations across all levels.

Both officials underlined the importance of deepening cooperation in industrial collaboration, transport, agriculture, tourism, and other areas, with particular attention to expanding exports of Kazakh products. Trade between the two countries increased by 30% in 2025, reaching $1.2 billion.

Tokayev also welcomed the opening of the Consulate General of Belarus in Almaty, scheduled for April 15, which is expected to enhance regional ties and facilitate cooperation between businesses and institutions.

Foreign ministers’ discussions

Ryzhenkov also held talks with Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, focusing on political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, as well as collaboration within international organizations.

A key area of discussion was transport and logistics, where rail freight reached 1.1 million tons in January-February, a 25% increase over the same period last year, the ministry’s press service reported.

Kazakhstan also invited Belarusian partners to cooperate in digital development, including digitalization and artificial intelligence, highlighting the country’s efforts to export domestic digital solutions.

Ryzhenkov and Kosherbayev reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation across all areas of bilateral and multilateral engagement.