Tashkent’s Center of Islamic Civilization Enters Guinness World Records

ALMATY – The Islamic Civilization Center in Uzbekistan has been officially recognized as the world’s largest museum of Islamic civilization, earning a prestigious title from Guinness World Records on April 13, reported the museum’s press service.

The award ceremony took place in Tashkent with the participation of official Guinness adjudicator Sheyda Subasi, who confirmed that the complex meets all international standards required for the record.

“As an official adjudicator of Guinness World Records, I can say that every corner of the museum and each exhibit carries its own uniqueness and cultural value. It is clear that years of extensive and meticulous work stand behind the creation of this space,” Subasi said.

The center is a large-scale scientific, educational, and museum complex initiated in 2017 by the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The project was completed on March 17, 2026.

Conceived as a flagship initiative of the country’s New Uzbekistan vision, the center brings together scientific research, cultural heritage, and modern technologies within a single platform. It reflects the government’s broader strategy to strengthen national identity while positioning Uzbekistan as a major hub of Islamic civilization on the global stage.

Chief architect Abdukakhhor Turdiev emphasized that the project’s uniqueness lies in its architectural concept, which embodies the country’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

“Thanks to ongoing reforms, the country is confidently opening up to the world not only as a center of science and culture, but also as an active participant in the global dialogue of civilizations,” he said.

Today, the center has become one of the most visited cultural and scientific venues in the region, attracting up to 5,000 visitors daily. The steady flow of both domestic and international guests highlights its rising importance as a cultural landmark.

The Guinness World Records title further strengthens Uzbekistan’s role as a key center of Islamic science, culture, and education, while enhancing its appeal as a growing destination for international tourism.