Kazakhstan Breaks Into Top Seven of Women’s National Tennis Rankings

ASTANA — Kazakhstan has climbed into the top seven of the world’s leading women’s national tennis teams, according to the latest rankings of the Billie Jean King Cup, the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation’s press service reported on April 14.

The Kazakh team rose from ninth to seventh place following a decisive 3-1 victory over Canada, the 2023 champions, in a qualifying round held in Astana. The win secured Kazakhstan a place in the tournament’s final stage, set to take place in Shenzhen, China, in the fall of 2026.

Italy remains at the top of the rankings, followed by the United Kingdom and Ukraine. Kazakhstan’s rise saw it overtake Canada and narrow the gap with leading teams including Spain, the Czech Republic and the United States.

The ranking reflects performance in the Billie Jean King Cup, the premier international team competition in women’s tennis, rather than individual player standings. Unlike the WTA rankings, which measure individual athletes, this system evaluates national teams based on match results, strength of opponents and progression through tournament stages.

Kazakhstan’s entry into the top seven underscores the team’s consistent results in international competition and highlights its growing strength in the global women’s game.