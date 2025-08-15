Kazakhstan Expands AI Role in Public Services

ASTANA — The Digital Government Support Center (DGSC), a subsidiary of the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, presented major digital transformation projects at a Demo Day in Astana on Aug. 14. The initiative aims to streamline government services, reduce processing times and expand artificial intelligence integration.

The center serves as an analytical and project hub, shaping Kazakhstan’s digital architecture and introducing AI technologies to improve efficiency, simplify procedures, and create user-friendly services for citizens and businesses.

“Our projects bring real reductions in timelines, eliminate unnecessary procedures, and create convenient services. Digitalization is actively covering transport, defense, security, education, the social sphere, and industry,” said DGSC General Director Bakhtiyar Mukhametkaliyev.

Since 2021, DGSC has reengineered 1,340 business processes and developed more than 20 digital systems. Among them is a mobile app that enables the reporting of minor traffic accidents without requiring police or court involvement. This has reduced insurance payouts from 40 to five days. Another project is a digitized mobilization resource registry with proactive deferments for citizens with medical exemptions. The center has also launched an online drone registration service, which reduces processing time from 30 to 10 business days.

“As you may know, Kazakhstan is currently leading globally in digital technologies, and the Digital Government Support Center plays a crucial role in this. What we are doing is managing and creating the architecture for digital systems in a data-driven governmental sector,” said Aliya Ospanova, the center’s executive director.

“Before making any change, we conduct a full review. We reengineer the internal processes, map out the customer journey, and from the very beginning try to understand what exactly the customer is doing and how to create greater value. We focus on economic changes, because we want these sectors to bring more revenue, contribute more to the national budget, and drive economic growth,” she said.

The event brought together vice ministers responsible for digitalization in government and quasi-public bodies, as well as business and industry experts. Participants reviewed completed projects, discussed AI implementation, and shared proposals for expanding the country’s digital economy.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting on Aug. 12 to implement the president’s directives for AI development. Following the meeting, a decree was issued establishing the Digital Headquarters to coordinate AI and digital solutions across the public sector, appointing the center as its working body.