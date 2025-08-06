Kazakhstan Assigns Special Status to Seven Projects with ADB, EBRD, and IFC Participation

ASTANA – Seven projects in Kazakhstan involving the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have been granted the status of special significance, according to a government decree dated July 31 published on Adilet.zan.kz.

In partnership with ADB, Kazakhstan is building and operating five student dormitories with 5,900 beds for Satbayev University in Almaty. ADB is also involved in the construction and operation of the Almaty-Issyk-Kul highway and three 300-bed multidisciplinary university hospitals in Karagandy, Semei, and Aktobe.

The EBRD is co-financing a separate 300-bed multidisciplinary university hospital in Almaty. Meanwhile, the IFC is supporting the construction of a seawater desalination plant in the Mangystau Region, which will have a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters per day.