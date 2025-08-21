Kazakhstan and China Set Course to Double Bilateral Trade by 2030

ASTANA — Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev met with Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao to discuss ways to double bilateral trade by 2030 on Aug. 20 in Beijing.

According to Wang, bilateral trade continued to grow, reaching $43.8 billion in 2024, which is 9.2% higher than the previous year, and $21.8 billion in the first six months of 2024. The officials agreed that these figures confirm the realistic potential of doubling trade volumes by 2030, reported the Kazakh ministry’s press service.

To achieve this goal, Kazakhstan and China are implementing a joint action plan and roadmap on cross-border trade within the Belt and Road initiative, with emphasis on transit potential, high value-added exports, digital customs procedures, and e-commerce cooperation.

The meeting also addressed investment opportunities in Kazakhstan’s real sector, deeper processing of raw materials, participation in major trade fairs, and regional cooperation with Chinese provinces. Both ministers confirmed their commitment to expanding mutually beneficial trade and investment ties.