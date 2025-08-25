Kazakh Nation Cherishes Century-Old Love of Horses

ASTANA – The horse has long been central to the cultural and everyday life of the Kazakh people, playing a role unmatched by any other animal. For centuries, it was an inseparable part of nomadic existence, valued for transport, sustenance, and companionship.

Kazakhstan is working not only to preserve its native breeds but also to restore the presence of one of the world’s rarest animals – Przewalski’s horse.

Return of wild horses

Przewalski’s horse, regarded as the last true subspecies of wild horse, disappeared from nature in 1969 and survived only in captivity. Unlike American mustangs, which descended from domesticated animals, Przewalski’s horses retained their wild lineage.

In 2024, Kazakhstan received its first seven horses from Prague Zoo under the international project titled Return of Wild Horses. Another group arrived in 2025. Specialists monitored them closely as they adapted to the harsh Turgai steppe, surviving temperatures as low as minus 30 Celsius. Two mares, Umbra and Vespa, were fitted with GPS collars to track the group’s movements.

By 2029, Kazakhstan plans to release 40 to 45 horses in the Altyn Dala State Nature Reserve in the Kostanai Region, chosen for its pastures and water. State rangers will protect the horses after release.

The project has ecological significance beyond species preservation. Large grazers like horses and kulans regulate vegetation, enrich soils, reduce wildfire risk, and support biodiversity. In winter, they create trails that help other species access food and water.

Native breeds and selective breeding

Beyond conservation, Kazakhstan remains a land of horse breeding. The country has around 14 breeds, including the Kushum, Mughalzhar and Kostanai, said Miras Yessenbayev, a zootechnician and head of the hippotherapy department at the Argymak equestrian health complex in Astana.

“The Kazakh horse is fully adapted to local conditions. It survives on snow in winter, grazes outdoors year-round and requires little human care. In contrast, modern factory breeds demand concentrated feed, clean water and constant care,” Yessenbayev told Kazinform.

He noted that purebred animals are increasingly rare due to crossbreeding but Kazakh horses retain valuable traits. He also warned that horse breeding remains underdeveloped compared with cattle farming, despite being more cost-effective.

“A mare can produce five to six foals over a decade, as well as 8 to 12 liters of milk per day and 1.5 to 2.5 tons per lactation period. The cost of producing horse meat is two to 2.5 times lower than for cattle,” said Yessenbayev.

Last year President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law to preserve and reproduce national breeds, including the Kostanai horse. Officials say the move will benefit both agriculture and sports.

Sporty legacy and modern success

Kazakh horses continue to prove their strength in competition. The Adai breed was formally recognized in 2023 during an international tournament in Kenderli, the Mangystau Region, while the horse Kabirkhan began its global racing career with two wins at the Al Maktoum Challenge in Dubai.

Historically, the Kostanai horse was among the fastest in the world during the Soviet era, sometimes even surpassing Arabians and English thoroughbreds.

“Horses were included in the Olympic Games starting in 1912. Kazakh riders joined the Soviet Union’s team and achieved great results, with horses such as the stallion Fantazer and Zolotnik. The last one once covered 311 kilometers in a single day,” said Yessenbayev.

Equestrian sports such as kokpar, alaman baige and jorga-jarys have seen revival over the past 30 years. Amanzhol Khasenov, head of the Argymak complex, said Kazakh athletes are achieving victories at home and abroad, and national competitions are drawing growing audiences.

“For 60 million Turkic-speaking people across the region, these sports are part of our heritage. They always attract massive audiences. With state-level support, they can reach the Asian Games, and eventually, the Olympics,” said Khasenov.

The article was originally published in Kazinform