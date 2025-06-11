Wild Horses Return: Journey of Second Herd Reintroduced to Kazakh Steppe

ASTANA — In a major step for wildlife conservation, seven Przewalski’s horses, the world’s last truly wild horse species, arrived in Kazakhstan on June 3, marking the second international transport under the Return of the Wild Horses project. The Astana Times was on the ground to witness the second international transport operation bringing these iconic animals back to their native steppe.

The initiative aims to reintroduce the endangered species to its historical range in the Kazakh steppe, restoring ecological balance and reviving a piece of the nation’s natural heritage.

Transported with two Czech military aircraft, four horses came from Hungary’s Hortobágy National Park and three from the Prague Zoo. After nearly 24 hours of travel with stopovers in Istanbul and Baku, the planes touched down at Arkalyk Airport in the Kostanai Region. The horses were then transported five hours by truck to the Altyn Dala State Nature Reserve.

Restoring a lost native

Once widespread across Kazakhstan, the Przewalski’s horse, known locally as kertkulan or kertagy, went extinct in the wild by the mid-20th century. Today’s reintroduction draws from zoo-bred populations, with all living individuals descending from just a handful of horses saved from extinction.

“It is a great honor for us, as the leading authority on biodiversity conservation in Kazakhstan, to lead such an important stage in restoring our natural heritage,” said Daniyar Turganbayev, the chairman of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee.

“We are pleased to mark the end of the first year – the second group has been successfully delivered, and the first has completed its adaptation period and is ready for life in the wild under the protection of state rangers at the Altyn Dala Reserve,” he added.

By 2029, Kazakhstan aims to reintroduce 40 to 45 Przewalski’s horses, which is sufficient to support a self-sustaining and genetically diverse population.

“Our goal is to reestablish a stable population and restore the biodiversity chain that once existed in Kazakhstan’s steppe ecosystems. Transportation is now limited by aircraft capacity. It is carried out by the Czech Army aircraft, each of which can accommodate up to four crates. In the coming years, a larger plane may become available, capable of carrying 16 to 20 horses. This would naturally speed up the implementation of the program,” said Turganbayev.

A new home on the steppe

The Altyn Dala State Nature Reserve in the southern part of the Kostanai Region was selected for its rich pasture land, perennial water sources, and protected status. Spanning 489,000 hectares, the area provides ample room for the reintroduced horses to roam freely. The animals will not be confined, but tracked using GPS collars to monitor their movement, health, and habitat integration.

Kazakhstan’s wild horse reintroduction project was launched in 2024 through a multi-institutional partnership involving the Forestry and Wildlife Committee, Prague Zoo, the Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan (ACBK), Frankfurt Zoological Society, Nuremberg Zoo, Berlin Zoo and Tierpark Berlin, and Hungary’s Hortobágy National Park.

“In cooperation with the Czech Army, the Prague Zoo has now organized a second transport of Przewalski’s horses from Central Europe to Kazakhstan. Animals from European zoos will serve as the foundation for establishing a wild population on site,” said Miroslav Bobek, director of the Prague Zoo.

Scientific selection and genetic stewardship

Before transport, each horse was selected according to strict genetic and physiological criteria to ensure the establishment of a healthy, resilient population. The selection emphasized genetic diversity, age and sex balance, and the ability to adapt to natural environments.

“We selected the strongest, most adaptable individuals. We know everything about them from their health history to their genetic traits. Horses are chosen not just for fitness but to avoid inbreeding and ensure long-term viability,” said Endre Só́s, a head veterinarian at Hungary’s Hortobágy National Park.

Hortobágy National Park contributed four mares – Csárdás, Cili, Bűbáj, and Celeb. The Prague Zoo sent Zina II, Grâce, and Galvan, a nearly two-year-old stallion. A fourth horse, Whisky, was unable to make the trip after damaging his crate and leaping from a moving trailer. Unharmed, he was safely returned to Prague by Czech police and veterinarians.

The Hortobágy National Park’s herd of 300 Przewalski’s horses, living on 3,000 hectares in semi-wild conditions, provided a strong genetic base. According to park director Medgyesi Gergely Árpád, the park’s biologists maintain individual knowledge of each horse’s physical traits and behavior, which proved essential for selection.

“It is very important to bring them here, back to Kazakhstan, because flora and fauna are very similar here in the Kazakh steppe, like in the Hungarian puszta,” he said.

Medgyesi emphasized that 40 individuals are enough to create a viable genetic pool, noting that Hungary’s own program expanded from 20 horses in 1997 to 300 today.

“All genetic data is meticulously recorded in the studbook maintained by the Prague Zoo. We know everything about horses. We picked five or six from 300, and they were examined well,” he said.

What is “soft release,” and why does the project matter?

The reintroduction follows a “soft release” model that has been proven successful in Mongolia. Newly arrived horses spend around one year in a semi-natural enclosure to acclimate before being released into the wild. This method allows researchers to observe health, feeding behavior, and interactions with the environment.

Two mares from the 2024 cohort – Umbra and Vesper – were fitted with GPS collars to track post-release movement and behavior.

“The first group has done incredibly well. This year’s operation faced challenges because some horses struggled with the crates, but it was a success that all arrived safely,” said Barbora Dobiášová, curator of ungulates at the Prague Zoo.

Of the seven transported this year, five horses – four mares from Hungary and one stallion from Prague – were released together. Two other mares were temporarily separated to establish additional breeding lines and preserve genetic variation.

“We try to establish more breeding groups. If we put all the horses together with one stallion, half of the genetics of the offspring will come from that single stallion. To create diversity, we will bring another male next year. That’s the plan,” said Dobiášová.

Vera Voronova, ACBK’s executive director, said that the reintroduction of wild grazers is critical for restoring the ecological function of the steppe. Large herbivores help regulate vegetation, cycle nutrients, and support the food web.

“After the Soviet Union’s collapse, many grazing animals disappeared, leading to biomass buildup and widespread wildfires. Wild grazers like horses are key to maintaining healthy steppe ecosystems,” said Voronova.

Beyond ecological benefits, she emphasized cultural and economic aspects.

“Wild horses are part of Kazakhstan’s natural heritage. Restoring them is not only an ecological mission, it is a matter of national identity. This could also unlock ecotourism opportunities in the region,” she said.

Transport challenges and emergency preparedness

The transfer of Przewalski’s horses to Kazakhstan required intricate logistical coordination, both in the air and on the ground. Each step of the more than 24-hour journey was meticulously planned to prioritize the horses’ welfare.

Specially designed crates allowed for visual monitoring during transport. To minimize stress, the animals were administered long-acting sedatives, and the aircraft cabin temperature was maintained between five and 10 degrees Celsius.

“Of course, it is not so pleasant for people traveling there, but the horses are more important, and it was a good temperature for them,” said Só́s.

During land transport, crates were covered with moistened rugs to facilitate evaporative cooling, and ventilation was strictly managed to prevent overheating. The delegation of international veterinarians accompanied the animals, monitoring their conditions and intervening as needed.

“On the plane, it was easier as we can see immediately whether they are standing, which is very important. But on the track, it was a bit more difficult,” said Só́s.

The entire team had to stop frequently to check on the horses manually, provide them with water, and feed them.

Tushkenov Kaisar, head of Kazakhstan’s Center for the Resettlement of Wild Animals, oversaw the domestic leg of the operation.

“Our task was to carry out the entire technical part of the transportation of horses, from their arrival in Arkalyk to the Altyn Dala Reserve,” he said.

The team prepared for a range of contingencies, including mechanical failure and severe weather. Heavy trucks and crane manipulators were used to handle the crates, and an emergency enclosure, complete with fencing and support structures, was carried in case an animal fell ill or transport was delayed in the steppe.

“You saw it on the road – it was raining. In the steppe, that can mean impassable terrain. That is why we brought extra equipment. If needed, we were ready to build an emergency aviary on the spot and provide immediate veterinary care,” said Kaisar.

A coordinated effort across the steppe

The entire transport operation, from takeoff to final release, was closely followed by a diverse delegation of veterinarians, military personnel, transport specialists, journalists, documentalists, project leaders, and wildlife authorities. The team bore witness to each step of this historic return: from the moment the aircraft landed in Arkalyk, to the careful unloading into trucks, to the long road to the Altyn Dala Reserve.

One of the key challenges was ensuring the animals stayed on their feet, as lying down for extended periods can disrupt blood circulation and pose some health risks. Yet some attempted to sit, prompting careful interventions.

The convoy traveled across a patchwork of terrain: paved highways, dusty gravel roads, river and wide-open steppe with little shelter from the elements. The journey unfolded under the intense sun at times, followed by stretches of heavy rain.

Despite every obstacle, each team member fulfilled their role with precision, ensuring the horses arrived safely and without incident. Reaching the reserve, watching the crates open, and seeing the animals step out healthy and alert brought a wave of relief. For the delegation, that moment marked more than the end of a difficult journey. It was the first real step toward what many can now believe will be a landmark conservation success.

Veterinary oversight and future steps

Veterinary care remains a central component of the program’s success. Daniyar Kaliyev, a veterinarian with ACBK, has been involved in the project since its inception, overseeing import procedures, daily health monitoring, and behavioral assessment in coordination with international specialists.

He noted that while horses in the wild remain wild in nature, those raised in zoos are accustomed to humans.

“Initially, in summer and autumn, they were a bit skittish. But in winter, they were a bit more dependent on us because it is harder for them to find grass under the layers of snow, so we provided them hay. They came really close,” he said.

Following the collaring activities in April, the animals became more cautious, a sign, Kaliyev said, that they are adjusting to their wild behavior again.

Veterinary teams continue to monitor the physical condition, reproductive potential, and behavioral adaptation of the animals. Samples are collected to assess gut health and environmental interaction.

“We want to see how their behavior changes from enclosure to wild, and whether they begin reproducing. That would be the true sign of success,” said Kaliyev.