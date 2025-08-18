Jennifer Lopez Concert in Almaty Generates $19 Million in Economic Impact

ALMATY – Jennifer Lopez’s first-ever concert in Almaty on Aug. 10 attracted 27,000 fans to the Central Stadium, including 7,000 international visitors from 35 countries, ranging from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Japan, China, and CIS nations.

According to preliminary estimates, the event generated nearly 10 billion tenge (US$21 million) in overall economic turnover, with approximately 600 million tenge (US$1.11 million) in taxes, reported the Almaty Akimat (city administration) press service on Aug. 16.

Ticket prices ranged from 40,000 (US$74) to 180,000 (US$333) tenge.

Earlier, the audience highlighted the extensive preparations and high level of organization. Lopez’s production team also praised the organization in Almaty. Christian Lamb, the tour’s chief director, and technical director Grigory Antropov, who worked across Almaty, Astana and Tashkent, noted that preparations in Almaty were the most impressive.

“This high praise from a world-class team is a tremendous motivation for us. We are proud to have hosted Jennifer Lopez at such a level, and we are already planning improvements for future events,” said Alfia Nurgumarova, managing director of First Media Group.

The concert also provided a significant boost to the city’s economy. Data shows that international visitors spent an average of 3.5 days in Almaty, with daily expenditures of $440.

Their spending alone is estimated to have contributed over 5 billion tenge (US$9.3 million). Restaurants, hotels, and transportation companies reported additional revenue, with the stadium food court earning around 15 million tenge (approximately US$27,800) on concert day.

Tourism officials emphasized that such large-scale events generate substantial revenue, thereby strengthening Almaty’s reputation as a significant destination for international tourism.

During Lopez’s Astana concert, over 5,000 people from more than 35 countries attended the event, further highlighting Kazakhstan’s growing appeal as a regional hub for international entertainment.