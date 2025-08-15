News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Commitment to Peace, Tazy Dogs, Jennifer Lopez’s Concerts, and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from international media about Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest highlights the country’s role in promoting peace, its multi-vector diplomacy, Kazakh Tazy dogs, Jennifer Lopez’s concerts in Astana and Almaty and more.

Kazakhstan’s President confirms ‘unconditional’ interest in establishing lasting peace in Ukraine

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirmed his country’s “unconditional” interest in establishing a lasting peace in Ukraine during a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reported Anadolu Agency on Aug.11

A Telegram statement by the Kazakh presidential press service, Akorda, said Tokayev noted the Kazakh people’s respect for “the Ukrainian people, their history, culture, and language,” also confirming his country’s “unconditional” interest in a lasting peace in Ukraine based on the principles of international law.

The statement said Tokayev argued that it is important to approach the resolution of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in a “balanced and rational manner, ensuring the preservation and protection of Ukrainian statehood.”

Kazakhstan fosters global unity based on religious values

The Jerusalem Post published an article on Aug. 14 by Akan Rakhmetullin, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, which argues that the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is a rare forum for dialogue across religious, ethnic, and geopolitical divides.

The article points out that the Congress is not a substitute for statecraft, nor does it aim to solve geopolitical disputes. However, its impact is real: It keeps human connections alive where political ties have been severed; it fosters mutual understanding where narratives are polarized; and it affirms moral boundaries in a world where they too often erode.

“Kazakhstan’s role in this endeavor is no coincidence. Our foreign policy has long been balanced and pragmatic, maintaining constructive relations with all major powers – including Russia, China, the European Union, and the United States,” the article adds.

Kazakhstan offers to fully fund new trade corridors

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, has offered full investment for constructing new trade corridors through China to Central Asian states. The initiative seeks to replace difficult existing land routes with improved connectivity, boosting bilateral and regional trade, according to an official statement issued Saturday, Tribune reported on Aug. 10.

In a meeting with Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Kistafin confirmed that the President of Kazakhstan will make a two-day official visit to Pakistan in the first week of November. The visit is expected to produce major breakthroughs in bilateral ties.

Ahead of the visit, Joint Working Groups between Pakistan and Kazakhstan will be established in the fields of commerce and transport. Kistafin expressed Kazakhstan’s strong interest in expanding bilateral trade with Pakistan and discussed the existing corridor from Kashgar to Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan. He also proposed upgrades to the Karachi-Chaman-Kandahar trade route, which is currently in use.

Kazakh Tazy makes sensational debut at World Dog Show in Helsinki

The World Dog Show 2025 concluded on Aug. 10 in Helsinki, marking the debut of the Kazakh Tazy on the international stage. For the first time, Kazakhstan’s national breed competed at this level and immediately gained recognition, winning seven major championship awards, the Times of Central Asia reported on Aug. 11.

Foreign breeders and heads of national clubs expressed interest in the breed’s history, results of genetic studies, working qualities and health. Many requested training materials and details on how to purchase puppies.

“The reaction of international experts confirms that our Tazy dogs occupy a worthy place in the world dog-breeding arena… The whole world has now learned about and become interested in the Kazakh Tazy breed. We are proud to have presented not only a unique hunting dog, but also a cultural symbol of Kazakhstan,” said Bauyrzhan Serikkali, chairman of the Kazakh Kennel Union.

Zhan Galiyev: “We voluntarily renounced the world’s fourth largest nuclear weapons arsenal”

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Portugal Zhan Galiyev spoke about the challenges facing Kazakhstan, the world’s ninth-largest country, in an Aug. 13 interview with Diário de Notícias. He pointed out that the country follows a strategy of multi-vector diplomacy. The article notes that Aug. 19 marks 33 years since the establishment of Kazakhstan’s diplomatic relations with Portugal.

Kazakhstan sees economic boom with Jennifer Lopez concerts in Astana and Almaty

In early August 2025, Kazakhstan noted a spike in tourism as a result of two spectacular concerts by global superstar Jennifer Lopez, reported Travel and Tour World on Aug. 14.

These concerts were organised in Astana and Almaty and were attended by around 12,000 people from Kazakhstan and neighboring countries. Madi Takiyev, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Finance, noted Lopez’s concerts were more than just entertainment—they were drivers of interregional tourism. Their impact goes beyond attracting global interest and local tourism, significantly aiding the hospitality, transport, and retail industries.

The Up All Night tour, which brought Lopez to Kazakhstan, included two major concerts: one at Astana Arena on Aug. 1 and the second at the central stadium in Almaty on Aug. 10. The concert in Astana saw an audience of around 5,000 people, while Almaty’s concert drew a crowd of nearly 7,000. The event highlighted Kazakhstan’s growing appeal as a concert destination, with visitors eager to experience a live show in the heart of Central Asia.