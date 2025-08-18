Japan to Provide Over $7 Million Grant for Victims of Semipalatinsk Nuclear Tests

ASTANA – The Japanese government will allocate a grant of nearly 4 billion tenge ($7.4 million) to support victims of nuclear tests at the Semipalatinsk test site. The funds will be used to purchase modern medical equipment for the hospital of Semei Medical University, enabling free, high-quality diagnostics and treatment for residents affected by radiation.

According to the Research Institute of Radiation Medicine and Ecology, nearly 1,000 people seek specialized help annually, while the total number of those affected is estimated at hundreds of thousands. The region continues to see rising cases of cancer, as well as cardiovascular and musculoskeletal diseases.

The new equipment will include MRI and CT scanners, artificial blood circulation machines, an operating microscope, and other advanced devices, reported the Khabar TV channel on Aug. 14.

“They allocated $7 million for the purchase of equipment. Now they are negotiating with our government, preparing all the necessary documents. After that, the equipment will be purchased,” said Marat Kurmanbayev, chairman of the NGO Polygon-21 Committee.

According to Altai Dyussupov, rector of Semei Medical University, the equipment will be used to open a stroke center based on the university hospital.

“There is data on the connection between cardiovascular diseases and received doses of radiation,” he said.

The equipment is planned to be put into operation by the end of 2026.