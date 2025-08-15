IMF: Kazakhstan Achieves Highest GDP Per Capita in Region

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has become the leader in the region in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) per capita in current prices, according to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) recent report.

IMF data show that this year, Kazakhstan’s GDP per capita will reach $14,770, surpassing Russia ($14,260), Turkmenistan ($13,340) and even China ($13,690). Georgia follows with $9,570, Armenia with $8,860, and other countries of the region at lower levels.

The IMF noted that Kazakhstan’s success is driven by significant natural resource reserves, diversification of exports, consistent reforms to improve the business climate, and active attraction of foreign investment. Strategic location, participation in major international initiatives, and stable macroeconomic policies have also strengthened its position.

Kazakhstan’s GDP grew by 6.3% in January-July, reflecting accelerated economic development and the country’s growing role in the region.