Honoring Abai: How Astana Celebrates 180 Years of Great Thinker and Poet

ASTANA – On Aug. 10, Kazakhstan celebrates the Day of Abai, honoring the birth of the great poet, philosopher, and educator. In Astana, the city embraces the occasion with a series of events highlighting the legacy of Kazakhstan’s most revered poet – from musical performances and public readings to exhibitions and interactive lectures.

These large-scale events, dedicated to promoting Abai Kunanbayev’s spiritual legacy, encourage citizens to reflect on his work with fresh eyes and strengthen their connection to Kazakhstan’s cultural identity.

Almost every city in Kazakhstan carries the name of the great poet, and some 18,763 citizens are named Abai, carrying the enduring legacy further.

Exhibitions and museum events on Aug.10

Museums across the city, including the Saken Seifullin Museum, will launch photo exhibitions under the theme “Abai’s World.” The public will be able to explore Abai’s life and legacy through a visual lens, with rare archival materials and artistic interpretations.

Venue: Saken Seifullin Museum; 20 Mukhtar Auezov Street.

A new exhibition titled “Repressed Relatives and Descendants of Abai Kunanbayev” at the Alzhir memorial-museum complex will delve into lesser-known historical chapters of the poet’s family during the Soviet repressions.

Venue: Alzhir memorial-museum complex; Akmola Region, Tselinograd District, 2B Lineyniy Street.

Engaging the next generation: poetry and open mics

An open mic poetry session on Barayev Street and the literary evening titled Abai’s Legacy – a National Treasure at Pushkin Alley in the Almaty district will take place on Aug. 7.

A flash mob and poetry night in Teachers’ Park, an international conference at the National Library, and public readings in the Nura and Saryarka districts are slated for Aug. 8. The celebrations continue on Aug. 9 with a poetry quiz at Arbat on the Yessil embankment.

More than 5,000 schoolchildren across Astana are expected to join in choral performances of Abai’s songs.

At the same time, libraries and cultural centers will stage poetry readings, open lessons, literary contests, and themed roundtables celebrating his legacy. The citywide tributes will culminate on Aug. 10.

A parallel initiative is unfolding online, where the hashtag #АбайдыОқыЖалықпа (Read Abai Without Tiring) invites people of all ages to post video recitations of Abai’s poetry, carrying his words into the digital space and giving the 19th-century poet a distinctly modern audience.

Flower-laying ceremony on Aug. 10

The commemorations will open with a solemn flower-laying at the Abai monument, a tradition that draws state officials, artists, and the public together in tribute to the philosopher whose words still shape the country’s national consciousness.

Venue: the Abai monument; the corner of Abaya Street and Baibitshlik Street

Dombyra party on Aug. 10

Among the early highlights is the Dombyra Party on Nurly Zhol Boulevard, where musicians will bring Abai’s songs to life on the dombyra, the beloved Kazakh string instrument. The open-air gathering invites citizens to celebrate their heritage through melody and rhythm under the summer sky.

Venue: Nurly Zhol Boulevard;

The commemorations will conclude on Aug. 10 with “Abai’s World,” a final concert at the Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev State Philharmonic, headlined by Honored Artist Azamat Zhyltirkhozov.

Venue: Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev State Philharmonic