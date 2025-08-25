Astana Finance Days 2025 Forum to Kick Off Next Week

ASTANA — The Kazakh capital is set to host the eighth Astana Finance Days on Sept. 4-5, under the auspices of the Astana International Forum (AIF).

According to AIF press service, this year’s theme, dubbed Where Capital Empowers the Future, plays on the dual meaning of the word “capital”: referring both to Astana – Kazakhstan’s capital city and a rapidly developing financial hub bridging East and West – and to capital as a driving force for sustainable growth.

This year, Astana Finance Days is expected to attract over 5,000 participants from more than 70 countries, including professionals from the financial and technology sectors – such as brokers, bankers, investors and innovators – as well as representatives from government bodies and quasi-state organisations.

The 2025 forum will focus on three core thematic areas: financial capital, infrastructural capital, and institutional capital. This broad scope will enable discussions on a wide range of topics – from current trends in finance, fintech, and sustainability, to regulatory developments and emerging financial products, spanning everything from traditional portfolio investments to cryptocurrencies.

One of the forum’s headline speakers will be Brett King – a renowned futurist, entrepreneur, and author of global bestsellers including “Bank 4.0: Banking Everywhere, Never at a Bank”; “The Rise of Technosocialism: How Inequality, AI and Climate will Usher in a New World”; and “Augmented: Life in the Smart Lane.”

Confirmed speakers include Oraz Zhandossov, director of the RAKURS Center for Economic Analysis, Timur Turlov, CEO of Freedom Holding Corp., Jad Ellawn, managing partner and regional head of the Middle East at Brookfield, Ryad Yousuf partner at Goldman Sachs, alongside other senior leaders from business, government, and quasi-state organizations.

A key feature of this year’s forum will be the AFD Exhibition Hub – a unified exhibition platform of Astana Finance Days. It will bring together companies operating in the capital markets and digital innovation sectors, providing a space to showcase solutions, strengthen market positioning, and establish direct links with strategic partners.

For full details of the Astana Finance Days program and to register, please follow this link.