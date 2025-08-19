Almaty Named Youth Capital of Turkic World 2025

ASTANA – The opening ceremony of the fourth International Youth Festival of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) took place in Almaty on Aug. 18, marking the city’s designation as the Youth Capital of the Turkic World 2025.

The event was attended by Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev, and Akim (Mayor) of Almaty Darkhan Satybaldy.

In a congratulatory address delivered on his behalf, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the city’s historical and cultural significance.

“Almaty is the golden cradle of our independence, the blessed land of creative youth. In the history of our country, it has become the spiritual center not only of the Kazakh people but also of the entire Turkic world. The unity of our young generations is the key to a solid foundation and prospects for the Turkic world,” reads President Tokayev’s address.

Almaty received the status of Youth Capital, succeeding the Azerbaijani city of Lankaran. Symbolically, representatives of Lankaran handed over a ceremonial key to Almaty’s youth, continuing the baton of brotherhood and trust.

OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev highlighted the importance of the event, reported Kazinform.

“This step reflects the continuity of our values and underscores the growing role of youth in shaping the future of the Turkic world. The cultural life of Almaty and its active young people embody the spirit and potential of new generations,” Omuraliev said.

Akim Darkhan Satybaldy, speaking on behalf of Almaty’s youth, stressed the city’s unifying role:

“The current status is a symbol of trust placed in the hope of future development. Let the strengthened voice of young Turks sound from Almaty, where new ideas are born, friendship grows stronger and hearts unite,” said Satybaldy.

The festival program on Abai Square concluded with a vibrant concert showcasing Kazakhstan’s performers, symbolizing friendship and unity among the youth of the Turkic states.

Throughout the year, Almaty will host a series of major youth events, including the International Youth Camping, the Digital Turkic Youth Forum, and Zhaidarman Fest, along with initiatives dedicated to ecology, culture, and civic engagement.

Delegations from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan will continue the festival on Aug. 19, exchanging experiences in youth policy, entrepreneurship, and social development projects.