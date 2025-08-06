Almaty Hosts Roland Garros Junior Series for West and Central Asia

ASTANA – For the second time, the qualification stage of Roland Garros Junior Series by Renault for West and Central Asia is being held at Gorky Tennis Park in Almaty, the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation reported.

The tournament, which runs through Aug. 9, brings together 16 of the top under-16 tennis players from Central and Western Asia. Young athletes from Uzbekistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Jordan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Turkmenistan are competing for a chance to reach the final stage in Tokyo on Oct. 13-19.

The finalists in Japan will then earn a spot in the main draw of Roland Garros 2026.

Gorky Tennis Park has recently become the second Asian venue after China’s Roland Garros Club Hainan to be officially recognized by Roland Garros. As part of this partnership, the park has been granted the exclusive right to host the qualification stage for the region, linking Almaty directly to one of the four prestigious Grand Slam tournaments.