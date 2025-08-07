Air Astana Posts $10.7 Million Profit, Launches 20 New Routes

ASTANA — Air Astana Group, Kazakhstan’s national carrier, reported a $10.7 million net profit in the first half of 2025 and added 20 new international routes, expanding its footprint across Asia and enhancing regional connectivity. The results were announced by senior executives during Issuer Day on Aug. 6, covering the second quarter and the six months ending June 30.

The group, which includes low-cost subsidiary FlyArystan, recorded $658.2 million in total revenue and other income—up 12.1% year-on-year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring or rent costs (EBITDAR) reached $157 million, with net profit rising 131.9% compared to the same period last year.

“We continue to perform strongly with rising revenues and improved margins (…) This is underpinned by an increase in both capacity and traffic of 17.8% and 17.3% respectively, despite the widely publicised macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges,” said Air Astana Chief Executive Officer Peter Foster.

“The strength of our balance sheet and the financial and operational performance reconfirms, once again, our confidence in our business and in our future,” added Ibrahim Canliel, Chief Financial Officer.

Expanding route network and connectivity

A major growth driver was the airline’s expansion into high-demand markets. In the first half of 2025, Air Astana launched 20 new routes, five of which were introduced in the second quarter, with a focus on China, India, Southeast Asia, and the Gulf. International route growth reached 25.2%, accounting for 76% of the increase in available seat kilometers (ASKs).

“The increase in passenger numbers alongside capacity demonstrates the demand for our new routes across the fastest-growing regions in Asia, particularly the megamarkets of India and China, as we offer the only true connectivity with the CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States] region,” said Foster.

Among the newly launched services were direct flights from Almaty to Guangzhou and Mumbai, as well as Atyrau to Tbilisi and Baku. Due to strong demand, the Almaty-Mumbai route increased from three to five weekly flights, with plans to operate daily by the end of the year.

“Central Asia and the Caucasus is not only a growth opportunity in its own right, but as the network expands, the connectivity that Air Astana is able to offer continues to increase. The more flights you offer, the better the connectivity becomes,” said Foster.

To further boost regional access, Air Astana recently signed a codeshare agreement with China Southern Airlines, covering 50 weekly flights between Kazakhstan and China.

“Our codeshare agreement with China Southern airlines announced last week is another important step in developing this connectivity further,” he added.

The Group is also in discussions with Indian carriers to expand its presence in South Asia. These efforts build on earlier partnerships with Japan Airlines, Lufthansa, and Turkish Airlines.

Financial efficiency and productivity gains

According to Canliel, the group’s improved performance reflects disciplined execution, proactive planning, and efficient capacity management.

“While growing capacity by 17.8%, the number of employees grew by only 8%, resulting in an 8% reduction in employees per available seat kilometer during the first half,” said Ibrahim Canliel, CFO of Air Astana.

“The introduction of crew pairing optimizers contributed to higher pilot and cabin crew efficiency, also serving to optimize rosters during the peak season,” he added.

He also emphasized the importance of controlling fuel-related costs, the company’s single largest expenditure.

“We have taken proactive steps to reduce our fuel consumption (…) For example, our fuel tankering initiative has delivered about $6 million in cost reductions over the last 12 months,” said Canliel.

Operational and infrastructure enhancements

While the presentation centered on route expansion and financial results, executives also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen the airline’s operational resilience and long-term capabilities.

This included the completion of the fleet simplification plan, with the retirement of the final Embraer E2 jets in May. The group now operates 61 aircraft, exclusively from the Airbus A320 family and Boeing 767s, its most streamlined fleet structure since 2003. Six new aircraft were added in the first half of the financial year.

The company also finalized the modification of six A321LR aircrafts, enhancing long-haul efficiency and enabling future routes such as the Almaty-Tokyo service planned for spring 2026.

Additionally, the presentation covered the expansion of in-house maintenance operations, upgrades to the Flight Training Centre in Astana, and the integration of AI-driven tools to improve fuel efficiency, crew scheduling, and internal workflows.

“Combined with our investment in our in-house MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) and ground service capabilities, we have increased our resilience, improved our passenger experience and enhanced the group’s efficiency,” said Foster.