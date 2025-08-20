Air Astana Alters Schedule Due to Runway Maintenance at Capital Airport

ALMATY – Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Astana announced temporary closures of its runway due to scheduled maintenance works, reported the airport’s press service on Aug. 19.

The runway will be closed from Sept. 1 to 4 and again from Sept. 8 to Oct. 31, 2025. During these periods, the runway will be unavailable for takeoffs and landings daily between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Astana time.

Between Sept. 5 and 7, the runway will remain fully operational, and flights will be carried out according to the regular timetable.

The changes will affect flights from and to Astana on international routes, including Frankfurt, Dubai, Seoul, Istanbul, Antalya, Beijing, Phuket and Nha Trang.

Also, several domestic flights will be affected, including those to Almaty, Atyrau, Aktau, Aktobe, Oral, Kostanai, and Oskemen.

According to Air Astana’s press release, passengers whose flights were affected have been notified in advance via their contact details provided during booking. For travelers who may miss their connecting flights, the airline is offering alternative travel options.

According to the airport, the works are part of a planned upgrade of aerodrome infrastructure aimed at enhancing flight safety and service quality for both airlines and passengers.

Travelers can obtain up-to-date information by contacting the airport’s information center.