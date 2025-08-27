ADB Invests Over $7.5 Billion in Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure and Development

ASTANA — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has financed projects in Kazakhstan worth more than $7.5 billion over three decades, becoming a key partner in transport, energy, housing, and the social sector.

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin met with ADB’s Country Director in Kazakhstan Kumar Utsav on Aug. 26 to review ongoing projects and discuss new initiatives, including the Saryagash bypass road, green housing finance, and fiscal reforms, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

ADB also supports building university hospitals in Karagandy, Aktobe, and Semei, while Kazakhstan’s participation in the Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program has attracted $10 billion through 32 projects since 2001. Preparations are underway for the upcoming CAREC Ministerial Conference in Bishkek.

The officials reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and expanding joint projects to support Kazakhstan’s sustainable economic development.