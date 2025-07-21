Why Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Builds Bridges in Divided World

In the context of growing global tensions in international relations, the demand for sustainable humanitarian platforms capable of offering constructive solutions and fostering trust among civilizations, cultures, and religions is becoming increasingly urgent. Key issues on the international agenda today include interreligious and interfaith dialogue, harmony, mutual respect and understanding, as well as global cooperation and partnership.

Amid these global developments, the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions has become a prominent and unique foreign policy initiative for Kazakhstan. First convened at the dawn of the third millennium in Astana, this interreligious forum has evolved into a fully fledged and authoritative international institution recognized worldwide over the past quarter-century.

The Congress is driven by a profound and multifaceted mission, serving as a beacon for global harmony. At its core, it strives to identify and articulate the shared moral and human values that underpin all major world and traditional religions. This foundational work helps to build bridges of understanding across diverse belief systems.

Crucially, the Congress aims to foster mutual respect and tolerance among individuals of all faiths, confessions, nations, and ethnic groups. It actively works to prevent the dangerous exploitation of religious sentiments as a pretext for inciting conflict or military aggression, a critical task in today’s complex world.

Ultimately, the Congress serves as a permanent international interfaith institution. This ensures the continuous, coordinated, and professional development of the ideology and vision that will guide future gatherings, solidifying its role as a consistent force for peace and dialogue on the global stage.

The Congress’s activities clearly demonstrate that in a world fraught with contradictions and conflicts, polarization, and rising spiritual tensions, it is the path of interreligious dialogue, solidarity, values-based leadership, and cooperation that meaningfully reduces mistrust and alienation among followers of different faiths.

The Congress’s long-term sustainability and success – particularly during times of global crisis – are evidenced by its ability to unite on its platform prominent and respected religious leaders from across the world: from Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Hinduism, Taoism, Shintoism, Jainism, Zoroastrianism, and the Bahá’í faith. Their presence, together with that of prominent political leaders and heads of international organizations, attests to the strategic foresight and growing authority of Kazakhstan’s spiritual diplomacy, which the nation actively and consistently advances.

Historical perspective

A brief look back at the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions highlights its emergence as a vital platform for global dialogue. Initiated by Kazakhstan in 2003—guided by its secular values and commitment to peace—the Congress was a response to rising global risks, particularly those rooted in religious extremism, following the Sept. 11 attacks. It reflected Kazakhstan’s vision of peaceful coexistence and tolerance, grounded in its multi-ethnic, multi-religious identity, and aimed to create a lasting international platform for interfaith cooperation.

The inaugural Congress, held on Sept. 23–24, 2003, in Astana, brought together representatives of Islam, Christianity, Judaism, and other faiths in a spirit of mutual respect. It received strong global support, with endorsements from Pope John Paul II, Patriarch Alexy II of Moscow, and UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan. The event concluded with a landmark declaration that outlined key goals: institutionalizing interfaith dialogue, working with international organizations, expanding engagement with media, youth, and scholars, and promoting tolerance to counter violence and extremism.

The second Congress, on Sept. 12–13, 2006, was held in Astana’s newly built Palace of Peace and Harmony. Focused on “Religion, Society and International Security,” it united religious leaders from 26 countries and produced the Principles of Interreligious Dialogue—a foundational declaration that set out nine core principles as a universal framework for faith-based cooperation worldwide.

The third Congress, held on July 12, 2009, focused on The Role of Religious Leaders in Building Peace through Tolerance, Mutual Respect, and Cooperation. With over 70 delegations from 37 countries, it marked a significant expansion in scale and solidified the Congress’s reputation as a credible global platform for interfaith dialogue amid growing ideological and religious divides.

One key outcome was the Appeal of the Participants, which laid the groundwork for multilateral consultations on promoting interreligious dialogue at the global level. It also led to the creation of the Council of Religious Leaders—an institutional body ensuring continuity between congresses and helping shape long-term strategic goals.

The fourth Congress, on May 30–31, 2012, took place under the theme Peace and Harmony as the Choice of Humanity, bringing together 85 delegations from 40 countries. Amid rising religious conflict, neo-Nazism, and xenophobia, the Congress provided a critical forum for unified spiritual response. Its final declaration reaffirmed religion’s role in addressing global challenges and rejecting extremism, terrorism, and moral decline.

Notably, the Council of Religious Leaders held its inaugural meeting on the eve of the congress, a milestone in institutionalizing the Congress’s role in global interfaith engagement.

The fifth Congress, held in June 2015 under the theme Dialogue of Religious Leaders and Politicians for Peace and Development, marked further institutional progress. Attended by 80 delegations from 42 countries—including former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and King Abdullah II of Jordan—the forum underscored Kazakhstan’s leadership in promoting interreligious cooperation. Its final declaration emphasized the importance of moral values, the spiritual mission of religious leaders, and the need for deeper collaboration with political institutions and international organizations to resolve global conflicts in line with international law.

Building on its growing international profile, the sixth Congress was held on Oct. 10–11, 2018, under the theme Religious Leaders for a Safe World. With 82 delegations from 43 countries, it reaffirmed the Congress’s status as a premier global platform for interfaith diplomacy.

The final declaration emphasized the Congress’s vital role in promoting intercivilizational dialogue and called on religious leaders to champion peace through media and social networks, prevent provocations at places of worship, and counter the distortion of religious teachings and values.

By this stage, the Congress had evolved from a dialogue forum into a resilient institution. Through steady leadership and structures like the Council of Religious Leaders, it has become a pillar of spiritual diplomacy, advancing global harmony through mutual respect and shared moral responsibility.

Key takeaways from the latest Congress

The seventh Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held on Sept. 14–15, 2022, marked a major milestone in interfaith dialogue with the formal institutionalization of the Astana Interreligious Summit as a recognized global platform. The event brought together over 100 delegations from 50 countries, including the historic attendance of Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayeb—underscoring the Congress’s growing global relevance amid rising fragmentation and polarization.

In his keynote address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the role of religious leaders as “moral compasses of humanity” in an unstable world. He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s belief that genuine peace requires sincere dialogue, adherence to international norms, and respect for national sovereignty—principles central to Kazakhstan’s diplomatic vision.

The Congress concluded with the adoption of a final declaration and a mandate for the Secretariat to prepare a long-term Development Concept for 2023–2033. This forward-looking strategy was approved at the Secretariat’s 21st meeting in October 2023. To guide implementation, Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev approved a 2024–2025 Action Plan focused on expanding interfaith cooperation, deepening dialogue, and further strengthening the Congress as a permanent and authoritative global institution.

Why the International Center for Interfaith and Interreligious Dialogue matters

One of the most significant steps has been the creation of the International Center for Interfaith and Interreligious Dialogue. This new institution represents a milestone in the Congress’s journey, serving as a permanent hub for promoting interreligious understanding and cooperation across diverse societies and cultures.

Together, these initiatives affirm the congress’s evolution into a globally respected institution of spiritual diplomacy, one that not only fosters interfaith understanding but also actively contributes to shaping a more peaceful and unified world order.

The establishment of the Center has not only ensured continuity between the Congresses and meetings of its governing institutions but also enabled the development of a robust infrastructure to support sustained interaction between religious and expert communities. A distinctive achievement of this initiative is the formation of a stable organizational structure that guarantees the long-term continuity and institutional integrity of the congress. At the core of this structure is the Council of Religious Leaders, which provides strategic oversight and governance. Operational coordination is managed by the Secretariat of the Congress, supported by its Working Group and the Forum of Young Religious Leaders – all with the direct and active involvement of the center.

‘Exceptional sustainability and adaptability’

Over more than two decades, the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions has demonstrated exceptional sustainability and adaptability in response to a rapidly transforming global order. It has proven its value as an effective channel of Track Two diplomacy, helping to bridge gaps often left unaddressed by traditional diplomatic mechanisms. This role was notably emphasized by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who highlighted the growing crisis of trust in the conventional structures of global governance.

Through this platform, Kazakhstan has effectively transformed what began as a humanitarian initiative into a dynamic and institutionalized mechanism for global stability. The Congress stands today as a compelling example of how spiritual diplomacy effectively complements classical foreign policy tools, fostering understanding and cooperation in a deeply divided world.

Looking ahead, in the context of increasing global fragmentation and ideological polarization, the upcoming eighth Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions – scheduled for September this year under the theme Dialogue of Religions: Synergy for the Future – promises to be a landmark global event. Guided by ethical integrity and aimed at practical impact, it is positioned to support the advancement of harmony, mutual understanding, tolerance, unity, peace, and security in a world increasingly shaped by the principles of peaceful coexistence.

The author is Marat Kalizhanov, acting Chairman of the Board of the International Center for Interfaith and Interreligious Dialogue.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.