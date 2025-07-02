President of Kazakhstan Opens CICA Headquarters in Astana

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the official opening ceremony of the new headquarters of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on July 2.

Together with CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay, he unveiled a commemorative plaque and attended the flag-raising ceremony by the honor guard.

The President toured the new facility, which includes offices, open space areas, the chairmanship hall, the interpreters’ section, and a library-museum zone, according to Akorda.

CICA’s role and Kazakhstan’s diplomatic vision

Addressing the meeting participants, he congratulated diplomats and veterans on their professional holiday and emphasized Kazakhstan’s long tradition of “steppe diplomacy” based on openness, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence.

“Respect and mutual understanding have always been the main value guidelines. These principles have remained a solid support and an unchanging vector of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy since time immemorial,” he said.

Tokayev noted that the opening of the CICA headquarters in the capital of Kazakhstan is a truly significant and historic event.

He noted that more than three decades ago, Kazakhstan had taken the initiative to establish CICA – a move that was widely supported by the international community as a timely effort to enhance regional stability and security. He emphasized Kazakhstan’s long-standing belief that lasting peace, stability, and prosperity could only be achieved through cooperation, mutual understanding, and dialogue.

“In modern conditions, the CICA principle of confidence-building is more relevant than ever. Covering almost 90% of Asia and representing more than half of the world’s population, CICA is an important element of the evolving architecture of international relations,” Tokayev said.

He warned that escalating geopolitical tensions and the decline of multilateralism pose a threat to both regional and global stability.

“The world is undergoing complex and unprecedented changes. We are witnessing a gradual erosion of international law, where force is increasingly prioritized over legal principles. In this context, it is vital for all nations to strictly uphold international law and the UN Charter, without selectively interpreting its provisions,” he stated.

Kazakhstan’s reforms and digital future

Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to ongoing political and economic reforms, highlighting progress in strengthening democracy and the rule of law.

“As President, I firmly believe that the principle of law and order must remain unshakable. Reforms have improved the law on peaceful assemblies, lowered the registration threshold for political parties, decriminalized slander, and abolished the death penalty. These steps reflect our strong commitment to democratic values,” he stated.

He also highlighted major infrastructure initiatives in energy, transportation, and digitalization, which were developed in cooperation with international partners.

“We aim to become a digital state where AI drives growth, innovation, and digital sovereignty. To that end, we have established the Council for the Development of Artificial Intelligence and are launching a powerful supercomputer,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev identified the modernization of agriculture as another key strategic priority, contributing to economic diversification and food security.

“We are building a sustainable economy that is fully integrated into global value chains and aligned with climate and sustainable development goals. Achieving these long-term objectives requires close cooperation with our international partners. In this regard, I want to highlight the important role of the diplomatic community in supporting the implementation of this strategy,” he noted.

In conclusion, Tokayev extended his best wishes to all CICA participants and expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan, a trusted partner of Kazakhstan, for its effective chairmanship and continued efforts to strengthen dialogue, trust, and institutional development within the organization.